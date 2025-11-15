The Orioles are nearing the completion of their 2026 coaching staff with the additions of a catching instructor and a coach with recent managerial experience.

Joe Singley is set to join Baltimore as field coordinator and major league catching coach, two sources said. One source added that the Orioles will hire Miguel Cairo as infield coach.

Singley comes from the Miami Marlins, for whom he was the catching coach, assistant catching director and bullpen catcher last season. Cairo joins the dugout in Baltimore after serving as the Washington Nationals’ interim manager for part of 2025.

The addition of Singley bolsters the Orioles’ catching instruction, and he fills the role Tim Cossins held before he was fired in May along with manager Brandon Hyde.

Singley should work closely with Adley Rutschman and Samuel Basallo behind the dish. Basallo is a young catcher who is learning the position at the major league level.

Washington Nationals interim manager Miguel Cairo looks on prior to the first inning against the Atlanta Braves in September. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Cairo, whose hiring was first reported by MASN, will offer experience in the dugout around first-time manager Craig Albernaz. Cairo replaced Dave Martinez in Washington midway through the season. Cairo was the bench coach prior to that. He was also the interim manager for the White Sox in 2022.

The latest hirings join a flurry of additions around Albernaz: bench coach Donnie Ecker, hitting coach Dustin Lind, first-base coach Jason Bourgeois.

Buck Britton, Drew French, Mitch Plassmeyer and Ryan Klimek are returning, per sources.