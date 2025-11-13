LAS VEGAS — The Orioles are expected to keep one of their longest-tenured coaches on board, a source with direct knowledge said, with Buck Britton remaining as part of manager Craig Albernaz’s coaching staff.

Baltimore is also retaining pitching coach Drew French, pitching strategy coach Ryan Klimek and assistant pitching coach Mitch Plassmeyer, the source said.

Although there tends to be turnover upon the hiring of a new manager, Britton and French are among those staying. They will be joined by newcomers Donnie Ecker (bench coach), Dustin Lind (hitting coach) and Jason Bourgeois (first base coach), sources said.

The exact titles remain to be seen for Britton, French and Klimek. Britton served as the interim third base coach in 2025.

The Orioles are fleshing out the rest of Albernaz’s staff, but retaining Britton makes sense, given his long-established relationships with many of the core players.

Britton joined the major league staff ahead of the 2025 season after spending his entire baseball career — playing and coaching — in the minors. He returned to the organization that drafted him as a coach in 2017 and became the manager of Triple-A Norfolk in 2022. At each level, Britton worked with the core that is now in Baltimore, including Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman and Jordan Westburg.

At the helm of that Norfolk squad, Britton earned the International League Manager of the Year award in 2023 after winning the IL and Triple-A championships.

Once Tony Mansolino replaced Brandon Hyde as manager in May, Britton moved into an interim third base coach role. He wasn’t new to that position, because as manager in Triple-A, he also served as third base coach. It’s to be determined whether that will be his role next season.

French, who was inducted into the Concordia University Hall of Fame in 2025, is another holdover from the previous staff. He joined Baltimore ahead of the 2024 season.

Plassmeyer, who joined the Orioles in 2022 as the minor league pitching coordinator, was promoted to the major league staff in 2024.

The results have been a mixed bag. For as dominant as Corbin Burnes was in 2024 and Trevor Rogers in 2025, Baltimore finished this season with a 4.62 team ERA, which ranked 26th.

Of course, the trade deadline movement depleted the bullpen, and injuries to several starters didn’t help.

The organization can point to Rogers as a rousing success, however. He struggled immediately after a midseason trade in 2024 and was sent to the minors. But, once he returned to the majors in 2025, Rogers produced career-best numbers, including a 1.81 ERA.

Klimek has earned plaudits throughout his time in Baltimore for his efforts with pitchers and catchers before games devising strategies. He works with the battery pairing between innings to make adjustments, too.

Klimek has been the pitching strategy coach since 2022. In that time, he has merged analytics into real-life attack plans.