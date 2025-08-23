Late in Brandon Young’s bid for perfection, the robotic voice buzzing in his ear — the pitch communication system between catcher and pitcher — began calling something unexpected.

During those 7 2/3 perfect innings last week in Houston, catcher Adley Rutschman departed from the pregame planning meeting’s notes. With right-handed hitters at the plate, Rutschman began introducing an unusual offering: a backdoor splitter, designed to run back toward the strike zone.

Young, a right-handed starter, tends to use the splitter against left-handed batters. But Rutschman’s subtle work behind the plate played as large a part in those eight innings of mastery as anything.

“Just him being creative. It’s an art,” Young said. “Not many catchers have that, so it’s cool to work with guys like that.”

When Rutschman is catching, he helps elevate the performances of those on the mound. There are no advanced metrics to track this — because of the pitch comm, only the pitcher and catcher really know what the intention of each pitch is — but, anecdotally, Rutschman has blossomed in his game-calling ability over four seasons in the major leagues.

Now, though, with a left oblique injury that will leave Rutschman on the injured list for an uncertain amount of time, Samuel Basallo will take the mantle as Baltimore’s No. 1 catcher. He’s doing so with a freshly agreed eight-year contract worth $67 million before escalators for awards and playing time at catcher elevate it to $88.5 million.

Given the years it took Rutschman to develop as a game caller, this will be a valuable learning experience for the 21-year-old backstop promoted to the majors less than a week ago.

After all, Rutschman didn’t arrive in the majors as an elite game caller. Basallo can’t be expected to become one without the experience of trial and error.

“Within the last two years, he [Rutschman] has definitely taken the strides forward,” right-hander Dean Kremer said. “When it’s your first year, his rookie year in ’22, ’23 still kind of getting your feet wet, but now that he’s massed a lot of at-bats against a lot of the same hitters, familiarity takes over. And, again, he feels like he has freedom now.”

That is, Rutschman feels free to differ from the game plan. The Orioles’ rotation is full of those stories, of surprise calls that work (if it surprises the pitcher, it’s likely to surprise a hitter, too).

As Basallo takes on a heavier catching load, he will work with some of these pitchers for the first time. Beyond that, he’s sitting in behind a slew of opponents he has never seen before — and the subtleties of their swings, their tendencies, are hard-earned.

“It’s one thing to have a scouting report and make that plan, but also in game seeing what the pitcher has working that day and making adjustments in real time during the game,” said Rutschman, who also credited pitching strategy coach Ryan Klimek for his observations between innings. “There’s a lot that goes into it. Just trying to make those adjustments and understand what’s happening in real time and make those adjustments as quickly as possible is what hopefully allows good results.”

Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino, left, watches catcher Adley Rutschman at work. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Multiple factors, such as pitcher command, go into those good results. But one area that supports Rutschman’s importance is ERA. When he was on the injured list from June 20 to July 27 for an earlier oblique strain, Baltimore’s starting pitchers held a 4.75 ERA (25th in the majors).

From July 28 to Aug. 20, with Rutschman back in the fold, albeit not catching every game, the Orioles’ 2.75 rotation ERA was the best in the majors.

Kremer said other factors include how familiar pitchers are with their opponents. Before games, the catcher, pitcher and coaches create an attack plan for each hitter. Following that is important. Varying from it can be all the difference, however.

“He feels he has a lot of freedom now to kind of do what he believes is right,” Kremer said. “The conversations between him and I, and him and the other guys on the staff, and him and pitching coaches, has developed quite well.”

Left-hander Cade Povich remembered the conviction with which Rutschman called a pitch during spring training against the Pirates. Rutschman clicked the button on the pitch comm to indicate a two-seamer in on a right-handed batter. Povich had never thrown one in that location before.

“I just see him nodding his head, like, ‘Yes,’” Povich said.

Povich threw it. The ball ran back into the strike zone even as the batter popped his hips away from the plate. The umpire called strike three on the corner.

“He called it, he was adamant about it, and I was like, ‘Sure, we can try it,’” Povich said. “And it worked, and it kind of opened my eyes.”

Rutschman did the same last week against the Astros. When Povich attempted to shake him off to get to a different offering, Rutschman called the same pitch in the same location as he just had. The determination from Rutschman to stick with an offering in a spot when Povich wasn’t sure of it instilled Povich with confidence.

When the Orioles promoted Basallo for his major league debut in Houston on Sunday, interim manager Tony Mansolino said a goal for him and the front office was to give Basallo the chance to develop as a catcher, even though days as the designated hitter and first baseman were likely. Now the demands increase. With it will come ample lessons in how he calls a game.

He might not immediately have the feeling of freedom Rutschman has — even Rutschman didn’t have that for two years.

“We’ve got to see the catch tools to see if he can do it,” Mansolino said of Basallo. “That’s going to be the hardest thing to do here. It’s not going to be the offense. And, in terms of the catching, it’s not going to be the receiving. It’s not going to be the throwing. He’s a really good thrower. He’s a really good blocker. It’s going to be calling the games in the big leagues and following game plans and everything that accompanies that. We’re going to see what he can do with that and see where his future lies with the Orioles behind the dish.”

When asked if the Orioles would consider calling the game from the dugout, Mansolino said no. There’s value in being able to read a swing and to witness into the glove how certain pitches play.

“We just, as an industry, have to do a better job of teaching our catchers to read those things and read the game and understand what’s happening, as opposed to looking at a script and calling a game off a script,” Mansolino said.

That’s where the creativity and freedom come in. Rutschman had to learn those things over multiple seasons.

Still, on Monday at Fenway Park, after Basallo made his first appearance as a catcher, left-hander Trevor Rogers shouted out the work he did in front of the whole team.

“First game behind the plate in Fenway and he did a hell of a job,” Rogers said.

Rutschman learned the art of game calling by doing it. Basallo will get the same chance.