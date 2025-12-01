Brandon Hyde was not out of the baseball world for long.

The Tampa Bay Rays announced they hired the former Orioles manager as a senior advisor in the baseball operations department.

Hyde, whose tenure with the Orioles ended in May amid a disastrous start to the 2025 season, will now help Baltimore’s American League East rival.

Hyde’s record as Orioles manager finished at 421-491. He oversaw the beginning and end of the rebuild in Baltimore, but the 101-win 2023 campaign and 91-win 2024 season finished without a postseason victory. Then in 2025, a poor start to the year dug too large a hole. The Orioles dismissed the 52-year-old Hyde after a 15-28 start and elevated third base coach Tony Mansolino in an interim capacity.

Mansolino guided the team to a 60-59 record the rest of the way.

Now, the Orioles are moving forward with Craig Albernaz as manager. Bouncing back from a last place finish in the AL East is the first priority, but finding postseason success is as imperative.

Hyde joined Baltimore ahead of the 2019 season, chosen by now-president of baseball operations Mike Elias to coach a young team through a rebuild.

He saw losing seasons turn into a division title in 2023, for which he earned the American League Manager of the Year Award.