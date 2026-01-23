WASHINGTON — Past the family photos on the wall, past the eclectic lighting fixtures and past the kitchen that churns out one of the more impressive cheeseburgers in the region, a baseball lover will find a bathroom that serves as an ode to the sport.

One does not go to a pub for the loo. Not usually, at least. But at Eebee’s Corner Bar in the Shaw neighborhood of D.C., it’s a worthwhile pit stop. For Emily Brown, who opened her dream bar and restaurant in November, it’s also a glimpse into her lifelong Orioles fandom.

“It’s all baseball,” Brown said, “but clearly it leans O’s heavy.”

Throughout Eebee’s, there are subtle — and not so subtle — hints of Brown’s Baltimore allegiance. It has been passed down through generations, from her grandfather to her father to her. It began with the annual practice of skipping school on opening day (“My parents would sometimes squabble about that,” Brown said) and continued through adulthood, even when the Nationals came to town in 2005 and split off some of the Orioles’ southern market.

But in this bar the Orioles remain top dog, and when the season arrives this year, the Orioles will be on television.

So walk into the bathrooms at Eebee’s (the name is a play on Brown’s initials, E.B.). One is theater themed. The other is full of baseball royalty, with a large-scale portrait of Jackie Robinson on one wall. The ceiling is covered in pennants (including one of the Orioles and another of the St. Louis Browns, a previous incarnation of the franchise) and baseballs. There are baseball cards, a photo of Eddie Murray and a shirtless portrait of Brady Anderson.

Look near the door and there’s a photo of Cal Ripken Sr., Cal Jr. and Billy — autographed by each — and a copy of The Baltimore Sun’s front page when Cal Ripken Jr. broke Lou Gehrig’s consecutive games streak.

That, in particular, is a fond memory. Brown, who had recently finished a school report on Gehrig, attended Ripken’s streak-tying 2,130th game.

“This [bathroom] was hundreds of hours of my life,” said Brown, whose mom helped the design process. “All of this stuff is real. These signatures are real. People are like, you’re crazy for doing this, but what, am I going to keep it in my house where no one will see it? I get it that I’ve reduced the value of this now, but this is cool.”

The images received three rounds of anti-humidity treatment so they’d maintain their color. Brown covered them with an anti-graffiti sealant and attempted to make them as theft-proof as possible.

“If this fails, it will not be because I didn’t try hard enough,” Brown said of her leap into pub ownership.

The ceiling of the baseball-themed bathroom at Eebee’s is covered in ... baseballs. (Andy Kostka/The Banner)

She’s quick to point out all the help along the way, though. For instance, the century-old light fixtures that provide such character were from Housewerks Salvage in Baltimore. Ben Riddleberger, the owner of Housewerks, cut each of the balls in half for the baseball-themed bathroom.

Like everything else in Eebee’s, no detail is too small. After all, opening a bar was a lifelong dream for Brown, a former server and bartender. So was owning her own ticket plan at Camden Yards, which she achieved in 2024.

Her love of baseball can be traced to her grandfather, who was the type who listened to the radio broadcast in his ear while sitting in the stands. “All of his kids talk about how he’d write countless letters to the Orioles telling them what they should be doing better,” Brown said, laughing.

James Brown had no complaints in 1983, when Baltimore won the World Series. His reaction is immortalized on the wall near the front bar at Eebee’s, where he is seen celebrating by having champagne poured over his head.

Beneath that photo is Brown’s brother, Bill Jr., then just a toddler wearing an oversize Orioles cap. Through the years, the Orioles and splitting the G on a pint of Guinness are the “crux of our adult sibling friendship,” Brown said.

James Brown, Emily Brown’s grandfather, celebrates the Orioles’ 1983 World Series. (Courtesy of Emily Brown) The Eebee’s burger receives strong reviews. (Courtesy of Emily Brown)

In a similar vein, Brown hopes Eebee’s becomes the gathering place for all kinds of people, whether they are there to talk baseball or the arts. Or to grab a burger.

In her studio apartment’s kitchen, Brown spent months crafting the menu. She kept it small, adding only what made her most proud. The onion rings and mozzarella sticks are the ideal bar food. But the cheeseburger and turkey club will make visitors return again and again.

The bar is also a beer lover’s dream, with a house light and dark lager on offer. For $8, imbibers will enjoy 10-ounce pours in two glasses of Schilling Alexandr (Littleton, New Hampshire) and Sojourn Midnight (Suffolk, Virginia), a light and dark lager, respectively, poured from faucets shipped from the Czech Republic. The Lukr faucets create a healthy bit of foam on top of each pour.

For those Orioles holdouts in D.C., there may be no better place to watch the Birds. Just make sure to enjoy the bathroom while you’re there.