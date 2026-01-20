Craig Albernaz has already made an impact on the Orioles before managing a big league game.

When the O’s introduced free agent prize Pete Alonso to the media in December, super agent Scott Boras said the slugger’s meeting with Albernaz was particularly memorable.

“He did a remarkable job of making someone in a room understand how that would be if he played here,” Boras said. “That’s a very hard thing to do in an hour, but it says a lot about communication skills and what they do.

“After that meeting, I pulled Mike [Elias] aside and I said, ‘Something happened here. I’ve been in many of these meetings. Something happened here where I felt the player and the organization felt something beyond where you can have execution and have greatness unfold.’”

On the “Banner Baseball Show,” Albernaz joined co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli to discuss what happened in that critical meeting that helped Baltimore seal the deal. Then, Albernaz discussed his plans for spring training, the team’s acquisition of starter Shane Baz and more.

Tune in at noon.