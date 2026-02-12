The Major League Soccer club down the parkway wants to bring professional teams, plus a youth academy, to Baltimore in the coming years.

The catch? They’d need a pitch.

D.C. United co-Chairman and CEO Jason Levien and Mayor Brandon Scott expressed support Thursday for a top-flight women’s team and a minor league men’s team in Charm City. The women would compete in the USL Super League and the men in MLS Next Pro.

Baltimore is one of the nation’s few major cities without a professional outdoor soccer team, and soccer-starved residents have long pined for a local team.

There’s still a mountain to climb, though. The teams would need a stadium, and it remains to be seen who would foot the bill. But vocal backing from the city and United represents the most concrete efforts to install a Baltimore soccer team in many years.

Baltimore had a men’s minor league team, Crystal Palace Baltimore, until 2010. That year, the Maryland Stadium Authority studied the potential of building a minor league stadium in the Carroll Camden Industrial Area or a new home for United in Westport. Neither came to fruition.

In 2022, the state and the city asked the authority to again analyze the potential of soccer locales. A preliminary study followed by a more comprehensive one cost roughly $500,000 in total, half of which was publicly financed and half paid for by United.

Now comes the real money.

A 7,500-seat stadium would likely cost about $200 million and United is coordinating with Annapolis lawmakers to contemplate state funding.

Many economists argue that publicly financing stadiums operated by privately held teams is a bad investment, but they generally find themselves shouting into the wind. Elected leaders, citing economic impact from teams and events, often allot public dollars for venues.

That includes Oriole Park at Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium. State coffers will soon pay for a new Pimlico Race Course, too.

Scott tries on a custom DC United jersey gifted to him by Levien at the press conference. (Ulysses Munoz/The Banner)

Maryland is facing a billion-dollar budget hole, although any stadium funding would likely be paid out over decades, limiting its immediate budgetary impact.

The push for the ”beautiful game” comes as Baltimore is set to host one of the greatest soccer players in history when 38-year-old Lionel Messi and Inter Miami face United at M&T Bank Stadium on March 7. Scott proclaimed it “BMORE United Day.”

D.C. United formed as a club in 1994 — the same year the men’s World Cup was first held in the U.S. — and this summer, the world’s most-watched sporting event will return to American soil.

Baltimore narrowly missed out on hosting World Cup games at M&T Bank Stadium; the nearest ones will be in Philadelphia.

This story will be updated.