Maryland Gov. Wes Moore will get a prime time national spotlight Sunday night as part of the “Things That Matter” series on CBS.

The Democratic governor taped a town hall program on Thursday in the Eastern Shore town of Cambridge, fielding questions from CBS host Norah O’Donnell and members of an audience in a restored seafood packing house.

Moore answers questions about his rocky relationship with Republican President Donald Trump and on immigration policy, according to clips released by CBS ahead of the broadcast.

On immigration, O’Donnell asked Moore if Democrats are “to blame for this immigration crisis” by having a more lenient border policy during former President Joe Biden’s administration.

“Well, I definitely think that the former president did not have this right,” Moore says in one clip.

He adds: “I don’t think anyone can argue that we had the system worked out under President Biden, that immigration has worked out.”

Moore goes on to say that Trump could insist that Republicans — who control both chambers in Congress — pass immigration reform.

In another clip, Moore addresses how Trump excluded him from events for the nation’s governors in Washington next week.

“I do want to be clear to the president, respectfully: You do not determine my worthiness,” Moore says in the clip. “God determines my worthiness. The people of Maryland determine my worthiness. They are who I answer to. Not him.”

He then repeats one of his common lines: “I will work with anyone, but I will bow down to no one. And I think the president has a problem with that.”

The one-hour event serves as a showcase both for the governor and for CBS’ new leadership under Bari Weiss.

Weiss is a former newspaper opinion writer who founded The Free Press, described as a home for “contrarian, sometimes controversial and often right-leaning commentary.” Weiss became editor-in-chief of CBS News when the network’s parent company bought The Free Press last fall.

“Things That Matter” is a signature initiative of Weiss, who has said the series is for Americans who “crave honest conversation and civil, passionate debate.” Other featured guests in the series include Republican Vice President JD Vance and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Moore’s episode airs at 8 p.m. on Sunday on CBS. The Maryland Democratic Party is planning a watch party with the governor over Zoom starting at 7:30 a.m.