Maryland Gov. Wes Moore will participate in a televised town hall on CBS early next year, part of a “Things That Matter” series championed by the network’s new editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss.

Moore will host a town hall focused on “the state of the country and the future of the Democratic Party,” according to an announcement from CBS. The air date has not yet been announced.

Moore’s office said he’ll use the event to highlight his accomplishments in office so far, his 2026 priorities and “the work ahead to lower costs for Maryland families and keep them safe.”

Though the Democratic governor periodically appears on Sunday political talk shows, a prime-time slot on a major network gives him the opportunity to introduce himself to a broad national audience — especially as he has eyes on his 2026 reelection campaign and a future beyond that.

Moore has often been named among a long list of potential presidential contenders for 2028.

CBS is promoting “Things That Matter” as a series of debates and town halls held across the country.

Other town halls will be hosted by Vice President JD Vance on “the state of the country and the future of the Republican Party” and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on artificial intelligence.

Debates lined up so far will address: Whether feminism has “failed women,” whether Gen Z should believe in the American dream and whether America needs God.

Weiss said in a statement that the series is for Americans who “crave honest conversation and civil, passionate debate.”

CBS said the “Things That Matter” series would build on an interview it aired on Saturday featuring Weiss with Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

CBS touted that interview as a “success,” noting it was the network’s most-watched interview on social media, with 192 million views across social networks. The broadcast audience was much smaller at 1.9 million.

Weiss became editor-in-chief of CBS earlier this past fall when the network’s parent company bought her website, The Free Press. The website has been described as a home for “contrarian, sometimes controversial and often right-leaning commentary.”

Weiss had previously been an opinion writer and editor for the Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. Weiss was a controversial figure at the Times who resigned in 2020, alleging newspaper management did not support her against colleagues’ “bullying.”