Maryland GOP leaders opposed to state Democrats’ midcycle redistricting push say they’re preparing a bill to ban the practice.

Republicans, in the minority in Maryland’s Senate and House of Delegates, say their plan would codify congressional map-making rules in state law and assemble a redistricting commission that meets only after the federal government conducts a census.

The Fair Districts for Maryland Act would adopt standards for congressional districts already used for General Assembly districts that must consider geographical, natural and municipal boundaries. Districts must be compact and not divide certain communities.

Maryland law does not define how congressional maps should be drawn or prohibit the General Assembly from redrawing maps in the years between the decennial census.

The Republican-proposed commission would be made up of 10 people, including designees chosen by the governor, the speaker of the House of Delegates and the Senate president, and include Republicans, Democrats and at least one voter registered as unaffiliated.

They announced their plans as Gov. Wes Moore has ramped up efforts to redraw Maryland’s last GOP congressional district to favor a Democratic candidate. The Democratic governor, often listed as a 2028 presidential hopeful, is under pressure from national party leaders to join their battle against Republicans for control of the U.S. House. Dems are responding to efforts spurred by President Donald Trump to secure or strengthen a GOP majority ahead of the 2026 elections.

Some GOP-led state legislatures — Texas, Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio — have succeeded in tilting maps for Republican candidates. Democratic-controlled states, like California, have responded.

Maryland Democrats have hurdles to jump. One obstacle is the leader of the state Senate. Senate President Bill Ferguson said an unfavorable ruling in a court challenge to new maps could mean losing Democratic House seats to Republicans.

In response to Ferguson’s opposition, Moore created a commission stacked with political allies to evaluate the current maps and gather public comment. House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones backed the effort.

Senate Minority Leader Stephen Hershey, an Eastern Shore Republican criticized the commission’s slapdash organization and called Moore’s push a “highly partisan act.”

Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans, 52% to 24%, with unaffiliateds carrying another 23%. Democratic lawmakers control the governorship and both chambers of the Maryland General Assembly. Democrats hold seven of Maryland’s eight U.S. House seats and its two U.S. Senate seats.

“Only in Maryland could the party that has 57% of the voter registration and owns 88% of the congressional seats say that it’s fair to take away the 12% for fairness,” said Senate Minority Whip Justin Ready, who represents Frederick and Carroll counties.

Ready also argued one-party representation in Washington is not in the best interest of Marylanders.

“It’s insanity to say we should not have any Republicans in our federal delegation at all,” he said.

Del. Jesse Pippy, who represents Frederick County, called out Moore’s oft-repeated political slogan.

“For a governor that wants to leave no one behind, the fact that he would leave millions of Marylanders behind on this issue is outrageous,” Pippy said.

Moore spokesperson Ammar Moussa said the governor is proud of the commission and looks forward to hearing from Marylanders.

“We’ll stay focused on a fair, accountable process — they can keep the performative outrage," Moussa said in a statement.

Ferguson and Jones declined to comment.

Maps Democrats drew in 2021 were struck down by a judge who called their attempt to reshape the 1st District an “extreme partisan gerrymander.” Both parties settled and reverted to a 7-1 map.

Del. Kathy Szeliga served as plaintiff in that 2022 lawsuit. The Republican representing Baltimore County said she and her colleagues have lawyered up and plan to take any map the Democrats pass to court.

Should the maps pass, Republicans could petition to put the measure on the ballot next November by collecting voter signatures. The referendum may pass in the Democratic-majority state, she said, but the maps would not be available for use until the 2028 election.