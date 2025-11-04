Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is preserving the possibility of congressional redistricting by creating a commission overseen by a political ally that will issue recommendations for new maps.

“My commitment has been clear from day one — we will explore every avenue possible to make sure Maryland has fair and representative maps,” Moore said in a statement Tuesday outlining the new commission.

The move comes less than a week after Senate President Bill Ferguson, a fellow Democrat, threw cold water on the idea of redrawing the maps to favor their party.

Seven out of eight of Maryland’s U.S. House of Representatives seats are held by Democrats. But Maryland has been getting pressure from national Democrats to redraw the boundaries to create an 8-0 map that would counter President Donald Trump-inspired new maps in Republican-led states.

Moore has a partner in the effort in House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, but Ferguson has insisted it’s a bad idea and that the majority of the state Senate is opposed.

“It’s a race to the bottom happening nationally,” Ferguson said in a TV interview over the weekend.

Moore’s redistricting commission would be chaired by U.S. Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, a fellow Democrat and early supporter of the governor. His other appointees would be Democratic former Attorney General Brian Frosh and Republican Mayor Ray Morriss of Cumberland.

Jones and Ferguson or their designees would also be on the commission.

Alsobrooks made clear in a statement that the commission is part of the Democratic response to Republican redistricting efforts.

“We have a Republican Party that is trying to rig the rules in response to their terrible polling,” Alsobrooks said. “Our democracy depends on all of us standing up in this moment.”

Moore offered further evidence of the commission’s aim in his announcement, which recalled a redistricting commission established by then-Gov. Martin O’Malley, a Democrat, following the 2010 census.

That redistricting effort resulted in maps that were considered the most gerrymandered in the nation. The districts sprawled across Maryland in odd shapes, with one judge famously describing a district as “reminiscent of a broken-winged pterodactyl, lying prostrate across the center of the state.”

Gov. Wes Moore’s redistricting commission would be chaired by U.S. Sen. Angela Alsobrooks. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

O’Malley later testified during a deposition that while he intended to follow redistricting laws, he also intended to “create a district where the people would be more likely to elect a Democrat than a Republican.”

Moore made no mention of former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s redistricting commission. Established following the 2020 census, that commission had a balance of Republican, Democratic and unaffiliated members, including three co-chairs.

The Hogan commission recommended a map that would have given Republicans a chance of winning two or three of the eight House seats.

The Democratic-dominated General Assembly instead approved a map that favored their party. Hogan vetoed it, lawmakers overrode the veto and it ended up in court. Amid the litigation, lawmakers agreed to the map that’s in use today.

Then-Gov. Larry Hogan holds up a copy of the redrawn congressional map approved by the General Assembly, crossed out in red, during a news conference where he announced his veto of the plan in 2021. (Brian Witte/AP)

In announcing his commission, Moore referenced the need for “fair and representative maps,” but he has not publicly identified any shortcomings with the current maps.

Of Maryland’s 4.3 million voters, nearly 52% are Democrats, about 24% are Republicans, 23% are unaffiliated and the rest belong to other parties, according to the most recent state elections data.

Asked by The Banner last week what is unfair about Maryland’s maps, Moore spoke broadly about lack of competitiveness in districts across the nation.

“What I will continue to say is that Maryland needs to go through a process of establishing: Do we have fair maps?” Moore said. “Especially if Donald Trump is trying to rig a system to try to win an election by asking only Republican states to do that.”

He added: “You cannot look at the win margins, you cannot look at how it’s established right now, and say that Maryland’s maps are not worth re-examination.”

If Moore wants to have new districts in place for the 2026 midterm congressional elections, he would need to move fast. The new maps would almost certainly face a court challenge that could take weeks or months to play out, and the deadline for candidates to file for office is at the end of February.

The Maryland General Assembly would have to vote to approve the new maps, either in a special legislative session or during their next regular session, which is scheduled to start in January.

Moore also would need to overcome Ferguson’s opposition; as presiding officer, Ferguson is not obligated to hold votes on a Moore-backed redistricting plan.

Moore did not announce any meeting dates for the commission, nor did he say when its recommendations would be due.