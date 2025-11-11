Gov. Wes Moore’s high-profile attempt to push Maryland into the national fray of redistricting got off to a low-profile start on Tuesday.

During a livestreamed Zoom meeting, members of the Democratic governor’s redistricting advisory commission took the first tentative steps toward considering new congressional district boundaries.

U.S. Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, a Moore ally and commission chair, said the commission would meet for “the next month or so” to consider public input and potential maps.

Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss, the only Republican on the commission, questioned whether there are actually issues with the current congressional district maps.

“Has anybody stated what the actual problem is that we’re looking to fix?” he said. “I’m all in here, but I’m trying to figure out what the problem is.”

Alsobrooks responded that the “iterative process” would involve hearing from Marylanders about what they think of the district maps.

Moore created the five-member Governor’s Redistricting Advisory Commission to weigh options for redistricting, as several states have redrawn their maps as part of a partisan back-and-forth. Three of the five members are appointed by Moore, and he picked one of his top political allies, Alsobrooks, to serve as chair.

Maryland’s eight congressional seats are held by seven Democrats and one Republican, and state leaders are under pressure to deliver a map making it possible to elect Democrats to all eight seats in the midterm elections next year.

Any new maps would need to pass both the House of Delegates — where Democratic Speaker Adrienne A. Jones is supportive — as well as the state Senate — where Democratic President Bill Ferguson is not.

In addition to three members appointed by Moore, Jones and Ferguson each control one seat. Ferguson attended Tuesday’s meeting and peppered Alsobrooks with questions about the process and whether the attorney general would weigh in on the legal questions around redistricting.

In response to Ferguson’s questions, Alsobrooks said the commission would first hear from Marylanders on whether to redistrict or not, and then they would potentially proceed with considering new boundary lines.

Ferguson noted that people often have different or stronger opinions once they see what district they might be in.

“It’s difficult for people to provide information if they don’t have an idea of what an alternative would look like,” Ferguson said.

Public comment will be accepted at the next meeting, planned to be held online on Friday at 4 p.m.

Most of Tuesday’s 35-minute meeting was spent on a presentation about Census data. The meeting was not promoted publicly by the governor or commission members, though it was posted on a couple of government websites. The YouTube stream showed that about 50 people watched live.

Moore has said he will not prejudge the outcome of his commission, saying in a TV interview on Sunday: “My job is not to draw the maps.”