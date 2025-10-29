Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson — who has long expressed reservations about throwing the state into the national congressional redistricting debate — declared that his chamber won’t support redrawing the state’s map.

In a letter to fellow Senate Democrats on Tuesday night, Ferguson wrote that despite a national “fight for democracy,” it would be unwise for Maryland to follow other states that have tweaked their congressional boundary lines to further favor one party or another.

“Despite deeply shared frustrations about the state of our country, mid-cycle redistricting for Maryland presents a reality where the legal risks are too high, the timeline for action is too dangerous, the downside risk to Democrats is catastrophic, and the certainty of our existing map would be undermined,” Ferguson wrote.

Maryland currently has seven Democrats and one Republican in its delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives, and some believe that there’s a way to redraw the Eastern Shore-based 1st District to lean Democratic. Republican Rep. Andy Harris, chair of the House Freedom Caucus, has held that seat since 2011.

Potentially flipping that one seat from red to blue is attractive to some Democrats, as states have engaged in partisan redrawing battles as they look to who will control the House after next year’s midterm elections.

Maryland officials have been getting pressure from national Democrats behind closed doors. And last week, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee released a poll that it believes shows that voters in Maryland would support redistricting.

The redistricting arms race began with President Donald Trump urging Texas to redraw its maps to elect Republicans, followed by California putting forward a Democrat-friendly map that’s subject to voter approval next week. Other states have followed suit.

For Maryland to redraw the congressional boundaries, there would need to be alignment among Gov. Wes Moore, House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones and Ferguson. Though all are Democrats, they’ve staked out different positions on whether to redistrict.

Moore and Jones have been supportive; Ferguson solidified his opposition with Tuesday’s letter.

Senate President Bill Ferguson, left, is opposed to Congressional redistricting, while Gov. Wes Moore and House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones have been more supportive. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Moore has agitated for new maps, saying as recently as Friday: “The country is gerrymandered right now. It’s just the truth. And so, if these states are going to have conversations and say, ‘Well, do we have fair maps?’ ... Then I think the state of Maryland should have a conversation about, ‘Do we have fair maps, too?’”

Jones, in early October, said “now is the time” to redraw the district boundaries, saying she would be “a ready and an eager and a willing partner” to Moore in the effort.

But Ferguson pointed out pitfalls in his letter, which was first reported by Politico late Tuesday.

He recalled the last round of redistricting following the 2020 Census, when a more Democrat-friendly map that was passed by the General Assembly was challenged in court by Republicans. After an early loss in the legal process, the legislature redrew the map to its current state, and the legal challenges were withdrawn.

Ferguson warned that should lawmakers draw a map likely to elect all Democrats to Congress, it might not survive the inevitable legal scrutiny.

He also noted that if Maryland redistricts to gain one Democratic seat, it will likely embolden another Republican-dominated state to do the same.

“That means that Maryland’s potential gain of one seat is immediately eliminated, and, in fact, worsens the national outlook,” Ferguson wrote.

And given that Maryland has long fought against racially-motivated gerrymandering, Ferguson wrote, it would be “hypocritical” to then support gerrymandering to disadvantage Republicans. About 31% of Maryland’s voters are registered Republican, he noted.

Spokespeople for Moore and Jones did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday morning.