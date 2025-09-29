More than 400 new laws will go into effect in Maryland come Oct. 1, ranging from hefty fines for speeding to reduced penalties involving drug paraphernalia.

The Maryland General Assembly has compiled a list of all the new legislation that goes into effect this week. Here are some you should know about.

Speed camera fines and reckless driving

Maryland is implementing a graduated penalty system for drivers caught speeding. The fine will depend on how many miles over the speed limit the driver was going, starting at $40 and going up to $425. Before the law, all speed camera violations carried a flat $40 fee.

The state is also ramping up penalties for reckless driving. Currently, people convicted of a reckless driving offense could pay a fee of up to $1,000. But under a new law, people convicted of a reckless driving offense could also go to jail for up to 60 days.

The new legislation also expands on what constitutes aggressive driving, including overtaking a stopped school vehicle with flashing red lights and passing a car stopped for a pedestrian in a crosswalk, according to a testimony by AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Another new road law, dubbed the “move over” law, requires drivers to change lanes to move away from police, fire and emergency medical services personnel on roadsides. If moving to another lane is not possible, drivers should “slow to a reasonable and prudent speed.”

Those who violate the law could pay a fine of $110 and lose 1 point on their driver’s license. The fine could increase to $150 if the violation contributes to a traffic accident and $750 if the crash results in death or serious injury.

Reduced penalties for drug paraphernalia

A new law reduces penalties for offenses involving drug paraphernalia, from a maximum sentence of four years in prison to up to one year. The maximum fine has also decreased from $25,000 to $500 for a first violation and $1,000 for a second violation.

The Maryland Office of the Public Defender wrote in a testimony supporting the legislation, adding that “addiction will only be solved through treatment and not incarceration.”

Reforms in expungement and parole

Under the Expungement Reform Act of 2025, more people will be eligible to mask certain offenses in electronic court records.

The legislation reduces the waiting periods to file a petition to expunge a conviction, as well as expands the list of eligible misdemeanors. Several organizations, including The Clean Slate Initiative, the Maryland Alliance for Justice Reform and Showing Up for Racial Justice Baltimore, supported the legislation, which was sponsored by Gov. Wes Moore.

Under the Second Look Act, people who were incarcerated when they were between 18 and 24 years old and have served at least 20 years can petition for a reduced sentence in certain cases.

Another new law makes changes to geriatric and medical parole, requiring that age and chronic illness be considered when reviewing someone who is incarcerated for parole.

“These individuals [elderly, chronically ill, or otherwise incapacitated] pose minimal risk to public safety,” Jasmine Tyler, executive director for the Justice Policy Institute, wrote in a testimony in favor of the bill. “Yet their ongoing incarceration imposes significant moral and financial costs on our state.”

Hospital debt

Under a new bill, hospitals are required to reduce patients’ out-of-pocket expenses based on their family income. CASA, an immigrant rights advocacy group, supported the bill, arguing in written testimony that the legislation would expand health care access for working families.

Another law aims to relieve medical debt by shielding patients from aggressive collection practices, Lauren Edwards, senior regional manager at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, wrote in testimony. This law prohibits the placing of a lien on a patient’s home for the payment of medical debt, Edwards said.