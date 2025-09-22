Drivers caught speeding by camera in Maryland will soon pay steeper fines — up to $425, depending on how fast they’re going.

The new fine structure, part of a bill signed by Gov. Wes Moore in May, goes into effect next week. It applies to speed cameras on Interstate 83 in Baltimore and in other parts of the state, including residential areas, school zones and state routes.

Baltimore resident Francine Terry said she was shaken by a close call while in the car with her brother driving.

“Because it was like they’re in a hurry to get somewhere. That’s why I stay in the house.”

Under the new law, drivers caught speeding by 12-15 mph over the limit will face a $40 fine. Those going 40 miles per hour or more over the limit can be fined up to $425.

The new fines are as follows:

12-15 mph over: $40

16-19 mph over: $70

20-29 mph over: $120

30-39 mph over: $230

40-plus mph over: $425

As part of the law, the State Highway Administration must create a group to study speed monitoring systems in school zones. Its findings must be shared with the governor and the General Assembly.

