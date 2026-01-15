Lawmakers are back in Annapolis for the annual 90-day legislative session, where they’ll take on a budget shortfall, a hostile administration in the White House and more.

Here’s what we’re watching on day 2 of 90:

⚖️ Restricting the authority of District Court commissioners to issue arrest warrants in cases initiated by regular citizens is a top session priority for Attorney General Anthony Brown. His announcement follows reporting from The Banner that showed the practice is easily abused and can ruin lives. The unusual system lets members of the public file criminal charges and allows commissioners to issue arrest warrants based on that testimony without consulting with police or prosecutors. As a result, innocent people can spend time in jail based on spurious charges, the Banner found. Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates is also supporting legislation to revamp the system for a second year in a row.

✍️ The Governor's Redistricting Advisory Commission meets at 4 p.m. on Zoom to continue to look at the dozens of maps that Marylanders have drawn suggesting new boundaries for congressional districts. Will the commission pick a favorite or put forward their own? Time will tell. But even if they put forward a map, it faces uncertain prospects in the General Assembly. Senate President Bill Ferguson — whose chamber would have to approve a new map, along with the House of Delegates — continues to oppose midcycle boundary redrawing, telling reporters on Wednesday: "I don't think the circumstances have changed all that much."

🦈 Hello sharks, today I'm asking for a new state symbol: In addition to hundreds of serious bills on weighty topics, lawmakers also introduce a few fun bills each year. Last year Maryland named the Orange Crush the state cocktail after a brief skirmish with Delaware, which also tried to lay claim to the summer beverage. This year, lawmakers are considering something more unusual: a state shark. Delegate Todd B. Morgan and Senator Jack Bailey, who both represent parts of St. Mary's and Calvert counties, have introduced a bill that would name the megalodon as Maryland's state shark. Otodus megalodon is an extinct species of giant shark that lived millions of years ago. At an estimated 50 feet long, it's the largest shark to have ever lived. Will megalodon join the Baltimore Oriole (our state bird), walking (our state exercise) and milk (our state drink) as one of Maryland's state symbols? We'll see.

— Madeleine O’Neill