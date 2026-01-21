Maryland Gov. Wes Moore pitched a plan on Wednesday that closes a significant state budget gap without raising taxes or fees.

Discussing highlights at a State House press conference, the Democratic governor said the $70.8 billion budget is responsibly crafted.

“This budget shows that we can spend wisely and also protect our values and demand more from how we are using our budget,” he said.

The full budget proposal — which spans hundreds of pages over multiple volumes — wasn’t immediately available; it’s due to be released later Wednesday.

How the state is trimming costs to close a projected $1.4 billion budget shortfall wasn’t fully clear during Moore’s press conference.

The proposed budget would move money to the operating budget that otherwise would have gone to the state’s construction budget. It would also shift money from a program that funds clean energy initiatives to cover general government expenses instead.

And local governments will need to pick up more of the burden for retirement plans for local school teachers, librarians and community college workers, which is currently shared with the state.

Acting Budget Secretary Jake Weissmann spoke broadly about cost containment and gave a few examples.

The state plans to trim costs in the Developmental Disabilities Administration, where spending has been rising to assist Marylanders enrolled in programs, for example. The agency assists residents with personal care, housing, job training and transportation, among other services.

“This is a tough issue, but it is one we must tackle,” Weissmann said.

Another program that provides scholarships to students attending private colleges will see no funding increase from last year.

Moore and his team were tasked with closing a $1.4 billion gap between money coming into state coffers and money expected to be spent on programs ranging from running state prisons to monitoring fish populations to helping kids in foster care. The state is legally required to have a balanced budget each year.

The shortfall has multiple causes, among them the federal “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which has resulted in less tax money being paid to the state. The state’s economy has also taken a hit from the Trump administration’s layoffs of federal workers and cuts in spending on government contracts. Maryland lost 25,000 federal jobs in 2025.

“There has been no state that has been hit harder by these reckless policies of the Trump-Vance administration than the state of Maryland,” Moore said.

The state government, like everyone else, is paying more for goods due to inflation. Health care costs are also rising.

Moore and top Democratic lawmakers have said for weeks that they would not rely on tax increases to close the gap.

Moore touted specific programs funded in his budget proposal, including grants to local police departments, a popular child care scholarship program and programs aimed at expanding housing supply, among others.

The budget will go to the General Assembly, where lawmakers have the power to make changes. The Senate will review the budget first, followed by the House of Delegates. Negotiations on the fine details of the budget could last through much of the 90-day General Assembly session.

Moore met privately with top legislative leaders over breakfast on Wednesday morning to kick off budget discussions and said he and his team worked with lawmakers on developing the budget proposal.

“They can see their work and their fingerprints all over this budget,” he said.

The budget will govern state spending from July 1 through June 30, 2027.

This story will be updated.