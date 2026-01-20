Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s redistricting advisory commission plans to vote Tuesday afternoon on new boundaries for the state’s congressional districts.

The commission — which has been weighing new maps amid nationwide call-and-response partisan redistricting — is scheduled to meet in private at 4 p.m., according to two members.

If the commission votes on a new map, the next step would be to send the proposal to the Maryland General Assembly, which would need to vote on it — though the clock is ticking on whether new boundaries could be adopted in time for this year’s elections.

Two of the five commission members said it would be wrong for their vote on maps to be held in private, as is currently planned. There is no public meeting posted on the commission’s website.

“I think it’s a big mistake to quietly do this,” said Del. C.T. Wilson, a Democrat who represents the House of Delegates on the commission.

Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss, the only Republican on the commission, also expressed reservations.

Read More General Assembly wrap-up: Reporters share their insights about the 2025 session Apr 10, 2025

“I definitely think the public ought to be able to watch the meeting and hear the comments that are being made from myself and all the members of the commission,” Morriss said. “To me, there’s nothing to hide here. I don’t understand why it isn’t open to the public to view.”

The Democratic governor’s office confirmed the planned meeting and said holding the vote in private is consistent with prior rounds of redistricting commissions in past years.

The governor’s office also previously asserted that the commission is not subject to the Maryland Open Meetings Act because it was not created by a state law or executive order.

In December, the commission voted during a private video call to move forward with reviewing proposed maps. They’ve since held multiple public meetings where Marylanders weighed in on various map options; 39 maps have been submitted.

Morriss said he is concerned that the commission will recommend a map that further benefits Democrats, who currently hold seven of the state’s eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Most of the people who commented on the maps supported one that jumps the Eastern Shore-based 1st Congressional District across the Chesapeake Bay and into Anne Arundel and Howard counties.

That map would make it tougher for Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Harris to win reelection because the district would have more Democrats.

Morriss said he doesn’t believe the public at large supports mid-cycle redistricting. By his count, about 70% of people who testified or sent letters during the first phase of the commission’s work were opposed to redistricting entirely.

“The people who said ‘no’ aren’t really commenting on maps because they don’t believe it should be done,” Morriss said. “The people who are commenting are the people who want to change the maps.”

Public polling on redistricting has been mixed, with the most favorable polling coming from groups that support reshaping Maryland’s congressional districts.