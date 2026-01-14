Welcome to the 2026 Maryland legislative session, folks. The annual 90-day sprint of back-slapping, politicking, and eventually, lawmaking, starts today in Annapolis.

There are plenty of issues to watch this year, and the Banner’s politics team will keep you in the loop with live updates. Expect to hear from Gov. Wes Moore, Senate President Bill Ferguson, and newly elected House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk as Opening Day gets started.

But first, here are the top issues we’re watching as we head into the session:

And, oh yeah, it’s an election year. All 188 seats in the General Assembly are up for election, and Moore faces reelection, too. So expect lawmakers to tiptoe around tough issues in an effort to avoid making people angry ahead of election day. That’s why tax increases are off the table this session — although anyone who has registered a car in Maryland recently knows taxes aren’t the only way the government can raise money.

As Moore’s poll numbers soften (but not by that much), his campaign team is signaling that they are very chill and not at all concerned about this by, for example, sending out an email to the press Tuesday suggesting that pollster Patrick Gonzales is too friendly with Moore’s long-shot Republican opponent.

Day 1 of 90 is usually filled with a lot of ceremony and well-worn traditions. The Banner’s team of journalists will be here until Sine Die with what’s happening right now, context and explainers of all things Maryland politics.

— Madeleine O’Neill