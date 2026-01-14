Welcome to the 2026 Maryland legislative session, folks. The annual 90-day sprint of back-slapping, politicking, and eventually, lawmaking, starts today in Annapolis.
There are plenty of issues to watch this year, and the Banner’s politics team will keep you in the loop with live updates. Expect to hear from Gov. Wes Moore, Senate President Bill Ferguson, and newly elected House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk as Opening Day gets started.
But first, here are the top issues we’re watching as we head into the session:
- Money crunch: The state of Maryland is facing a $1.4 billion shortfall next year, which means lawmakers will need to make some tough choices. Moore and other Democratic leaders say they don’t want to raise taxes to close the gap. Amid a larger shortfall last year, targets included programs for people with developmental disabilities and a freeze on grant funding for “community schools,” before lawmakers softened both cuts.
- Immigration (and the Trump in the room): Maryland lawmakers are facing pressure to act as federal immigration agents, newly empowered under Trump, use increasingly violent tactics against undocumented communities and U.S. citizens alike. State officials will consider banning local governments from entering enforcement agreements with ICE. Advocates say it would keep immigrants safer by keeping local police out of immigration enforcement.
- Redistricting: Will they or won’t they? The clock is ticking for Dems who want to redraw the state’s congressional districts to benefit their party, a move favored by some as a counterweight to Trump-backed Republican redistricting in Texas and other states. It has split Maryland Democrats: Moore is waiting for a recommendation from his advisory commission before moving forward, while Ferguson opposes redistricting.
And, oh yeah, it’s an election year. All 188 seats in the General Assembly are up for election, and Moore faces reelection, too. So expect lawmakers to tiptoe around tough issues in an effort to avoid making people angry ahead of election day. That’s why tax increases are off the table this session — although anyone who has registered a car in Maryland recently knows taxes aren’t the only way the government can raise money.
As Moore’s poll numbers soften (but not by that much), his campaign team is signaling that they are very chill and not at all concerned about this by, for example, sending out an email to the press Tuesday suggesting that pollster Patrick Gonzales is too friendly with Moore’s long-shot Republican opponent.
Day 1 of 90 is usually filled with a lot of ceremony and well-worn traditions. The Banner’s team of journalists will be here until Sine Die with what’s happening right now, context and explainers of all things Maryland politics.
— Madeleine O’Neill
