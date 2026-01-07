The state’s federal workforce was decimated in October. About 10,000 Maryland federal workers lost their jobs, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

It is the most federal jobs Maryland has lost in one month since at least 1990 — more than double the next closest month.

Economists warned in September that the full extent of federal job losses had yet to be seen, as buyout agreements and deferred resignations at numerous federal agencies hadn’t gone into effect. Marylanders were then forced to wait for months for the full picture of state-level jobs data, as the government shutdown in October delayed the release of jobs numbers for that month and November until now.

The reality is “sobering,” Gov. Wes Moore said Wednesday at a state spending board meeting. He blamed the losses on the Trump administration’s policies, including deep cuts to federal agencies.

The Democratic governor said Washington broke its pact with Maryland. No state has the budget to make up the economic gap left by such steep job losses, Moore said.

Between January and November 2025, the state is down nearly 25,000 federal jobs — the most in the country.

While the bulk of the decline happened in October, the state shed an additional 300 federal jobs in November, the latest month for which data is available.

Maryland gained jobs in other sectors, including health care and private educational services, the Maryland Department of Labor reported on Wednesday. But the gains pale in comparison to the mounting cuts.

Banner reporters Brenda Wintrode and Sapna Bansil contributed to this story.