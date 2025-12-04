Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, the first woman and first person of color to hold her position, plans to step down from her leadership post on Thursday, according to three people familiar with her decision.

Jones, 71, has been a member of the legislature since 1997 and ascended to the top role in 2019 following the death of longtime House Speaker Michael E. Busch.

A spokesperson for the speaker’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Jones planned to hold a meeting with top House Democratic leaders on Thursday afternoon, sources said.

It’s expected Jones, a Baltimore County Democrat, will remain a member of the House of Delegates. However, it is not immediately clear who would succeed her in presiding over the chamber.

Under the chamber rules, Del. Dana Stein, the speaker pro tem, would serve in Jones’ role until a successor is chosen.

Before she was speaker, Jones served 16 years as second-in-command to Busch. In those days, she was little-known outside of western Baltimore County. She had a reputation as a quiet leader and a hard worker.

When Busch died, Jones and two others — Dels. Maggie McIntosh and Dereck Davis, now state treasurer — sought to replace him. Jones didn’t have the votes at first, but when Davis and McIntosh deadlocked, she was able to ascend to the speakership.

Virtually overnight her stature in the community changed. Suddenly, Jones was well known. She was asked for pictures at events, surrounded by well wishers who were aware of the historic nature of her rise.

“It was like a whirlwind,” she told The Baltimore Sun at the time.

Her tenure was defined by her strong support of Democratic causes, including her support of the successful effort to include the right to abortion in the state constitution. Recently, she had thrown her support behind Gov. Wes Moore’s push for mid-cycle redistricting in an effort combat similar efforts in Republican states.

Jones played a central role in a $577 million settlement that ended a 15-year court fight between the state and its historically Black colleges and universities in 2021. The schools argued the state had underfunded them for years and put them at a disadvantage by allowing other colleges to duplicate programs.

The sudden resignation, which is sure to send shockwaves through Annapolis and beyond, marks the end of a difficult year for Jones. Her son, Brandon, died unexpectedly in February.

This is story will be updated.