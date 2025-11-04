Nearly half of Baltimore City schools earned at least three stars out of five stars in the state ratings this year, up from 35% last year.

The school system’s performance on the Maryland School Report Card, an annual evaluation of the state’s public schools, has rebounded since the pandemic, largely fueled by reductions in the number of middle schoolers who are chronically absent and an increase in math test scores this year.

Here are five stats that stand out from the city’s results.

25

That’s the number of schools that increased their ratings from 2024. Seven more schools than last year earned at least three stars.

4

Glenmount, Clay Hill, Hampden and Mt. Washington are the four elementary and elementary/middle schools that raised their ratings from three to four stars this year.

1

The city has just one five-star school: Hampstead Hill Academy, an elementary/middle school in East Baltimore. Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, previously a five-star high school, dropped to four stars this year.

8

Of the 18 Maryland schools that earned only one star, Baltimore has more than half of them.

51%

After the pandemic, three-quarters of city schools were rated one or two stars. That has dropped to 51%.

About the Education Hub

This reporting is part of The Banner’s Education Hub, community-funded journalism that provides parents with resources they need to make decisions about how their children learn. Read more.