How does your school compare to other Maryland public schools? Today’s the day to find out.

For the sixth year, the Maryland State Department of Education will rate each public elementary, middle and high school on a scale of one to five stars. The results are set to be released during the state school board meeting.

But this could be the last year the state uses this method to rate schools. A new approach is in the works, which includes revamping state standardized tests and the Maryland School Report Card.

But for now, here’s what to know about how the current ratings work and what it all means.

What does a school’s star rating mean?

The state’s education department will be using 2024-25 school year data to evaluate how well schools are supporting their students.

Each school can earn between one and five stars, with five being the best. The ratings, the state says, are only a snapshot of how a school is performing. A low number of stars doesn’t necessarily mean a school is bad. The goal is to identify what the school is doing well, where to improve and how the school compares to others.

The number of stars is determined by points a school earns on a rubric that measures several criteria:

Academic achievement: That’s how well a school’s students did on state standardized tests in English and math.

That’s how well a school’s students did on state standardized tests in English and math. Academic progress: For elementary and middle schools, this measures how much better the school’s test scores were compared to the prior school year.

For elementary and middle schools, this measures how much better the school’s test scores were compared to the prior school year. Progress in English language proficiency: For kids whose first language is not English, this metric reflects how many students are on track to learn the language.

For kids whose first language is not English, this metric reflects how many students are on track to learn the language. School quality and student success: This factors in attendance, the curriculum, and a survey of students and educators on the school environment.

This factors in attendance, the curriculum, and a survey of students and educators on the school environment. Readiness for postsecondary success: For high schools only, this is a measure of how many ninth graders complete core coursework and how many graduates are meeting high standards.

For high schools only, this is a measure of how many ninth graders complete core coursework and how many graduates are meeting high standards. Graduation rate: For high schools only, it’s the percentages of students who graduated in four and five years.

How is a school’s star rating calculated?

Schools earn points for each category, with the highest possible score of 100.

To earn five stars, schools need at least 75 points.

Four stars: 60 to 74 points,

Three stars: 45 to 59 points

Two stars: 30 to 44 points, and;

One star: below 30 points.

Some categories earn more points than others; year-over-year progress on state tests, for example is more important than the test scores themselves.

How are these ratings different from test scores?

Star ratings incorporate the results of the state assessment, known as the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program, but test scores alone don’t determine star ratings.

Proficiency on the state test can earn an elementary or middle school a maximum of five points, out of 100 possible points. It’s 7.5 points max for high schools.

The report card notes what percentage of kids in each school are considered proficient on state tests.

What will school ratings look like in the future?

State Superintendent Carey Wright has been critical of the inconsistency between star ratings and test scores. Last school year, she noted that about 76% of Maryland schools received at least three stars, yet only 47% of students were proficient on the state exams.

The goal is to better align school ratings and test scores.

State education officials have since given updates on what the state test could look like.

A state Assessment and Accountability Task Force will present its recommendations on a new rating system during a Dec. 9 state school board meeting, according to Geoff Sanderson, the deputy state superintendent for the education department.

He said he can’t definitively say whether the star ratings will stay or go. That’ll be up to the state board after hearing the task force’s presentation.

About the Education Hub

This reporting is part of The Banner’s Education Hub, community-funded journalism that provides parents with resources they need to make decisions about how their children learn. Read more.