The Howard County Public School System remains one of the highest performing school systems in the state, according to the Maryland School Report Card, the state’s annual review of school quality.

The Maryland State Department of Education released its star ratings on Tuesday for the 2024-25 school year.

Schools are awarded stars based on a variety of measures, including student academic achievement, graduation rates and progress in achieving English language proficiency.

Here are Howard’s highlights, by the numbers:

10

The number of Howard schools that earned a five-star rating. While there are fewer five-star schools this year — Howard had 12 last year — there were some swaps. Four schools moved up to five stars:

Rockburn Elementary

Pointers Run Elementary

Lime Kiln Middle

River Hill High

All four schools improved their scores on state tests, which factor into star ratings. Rockburn, for example, saw a 6.5 percentage point jump in the number of students who scored proficient on the state English test. Only River Hill saw a dip in some math test scores.

6

The number of county schools that improved their rating from three stars to four. They are:

Deep Run Elementary

Ducketts Lane Elementary

Stevens Forest Elementary

Talbott Springs Elementary

Jeffers Hill Elementary

Murray Hill Middle

The district now has 43 four-star schools, up from 32 last year.

9

The number of schools that lost a star. Six schools went from a five-star status to four stars:

Centennial Lane Elementary

Fulton Elementary

Northfield Elementary

Worthington Elementary

Mount View Middle

Marriotts Ridge High

Three elementary schools dropped from a four-star rating to a three-star rating:

Cradlerock

Laurel Woods

Longfellow

97%

The percentage of Howard schools that earned a three-star rating or higher. Across the state, about 86% of schools earned three stars or higher.

Howard schools also had the highest average rating in Central Maryland.

Only two schools received fewer than three stars. Both are nontraditional schools. Homewood Center, an alternative school that focuses on restorative practices and social-emotional learning, earned two stars.

Cedar Lane School, a school for students with disabilities, received one star.