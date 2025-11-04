The number of Anne Arundel County schools with five-star ratings on the Maryland School Report Card increased this year.

The Maryland State Board of Education released the annual scores on Tuesday, allowing parents and community members to compare school performance within the district and across the state. Every school is assigned a rating on a scale of one to five stars based on test scores, surveys, attendance levels and graduation rates.

Here are five takeaways from Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ ratings.

6 schools jumped from 4 to 5 stars

Six Anne Arundel County schools went from four stars last year to five this year:

Belvedere Elementary

Central Elementary

Millersville Elementary

West Annapolis Elementary

Windsor Farm Elementary

Severna Park High

Meanwhile, two former five-star schools — Oak Hill Elementary and Shipley’s Choice Elementary — each lost a star.

Severna Park High stands out

Severna Park High’s success makes it one of only two high schools with five-star ratings in the district. The school increased the share of students with access to a well-rounded curriculum and decreased the portion of students who are chronically absent, among other improvements that contributed to the higher rating.

Across the state, there are 17 five-star high schools, including Western School of Technology in Baltimore County, River Hill High in Howard County and Walt Whitman High in Montgomery County.

The county has fewer 1- and 2-star schools

This year, Anne Arundel only has six schools with one- or two-star ratings, compared to nine schools last year. But Brooklyn Park Middle and Meade Heights Elementary dropped from three stars to two.

This year’s other low-rated schools include Anne Arundel Evening High, Mary Moss at Adams Academy, Annapolis Middle and Corkran Middle. Evening High and Mary Moss are alternative schools.

5-star schools could be redistricted

Three of the county schools with five-star ratings figure prominently in the district’s ongoing debate over school redistricting in South County. Davidsonville Elementary and Hillsmere Elementary both maintained their five-star ratings, and Central Elementary increased from four stars to five. Some families oppose a plan to reassign students from Davidsonville to Central.

Severna Park schools are among the top performers

Compared to schools across the state that earned five stars, Benfield Elementary and Chesapeake Science Point, both in Severa Park, received the highest percentile rank, meaning they are some of the state’s highest performers. The two schools also earned high marks last year compared to other Maryland schools.