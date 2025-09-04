It’s another busy weekend in Baltimore with pop star Benson Boone and indie-rock star Mac DeMarco set to perform sold-out concerts at CFG Bank Arena and the Lyric, respectively.

If you missed out on tickets, don’t panic — there are still so many ways to get out and enjoy yourself in the city.

Check out these options and feel free to name some more in the comments.

Thursday, Sept. 4

WTMD’s First Thursday Festival: Eggy

Connecticut’s Eggy has built its following, known as “yolk folk,” like so many jam bands before them — through near-constant touring. The quartet closes out WTMD’s First Thursday Festival season with a headlining set. Baltimore trio Uncle Kunkel’s One Gram Band opens.

Time: 5-10 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Canton Waterfront Park (3001 Boston St.)

Family friendly? Yes

‘2001: A Space Odyssey’

Stanley Kubrick’s sci-fi 1968 masterpiece gets a one-night-only presentation it deserves — on the big screen.

Time: 9 p.m.

Price: $10

Location: The Charles Theatre (1711 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? Rated G, but not really a kids movie.

‘The Piano Lesson’

Playwright August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama centers on Boy Willie and Berniece, a brother and sister at odds over a cherished family heirloom in 1930s Pittsburgh.

The play, which kicks off Everyman Theatre’s 35th anniversary season, runs through Sept. 28.

Time: 7 p.m. Thursday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday

Price: $66-$157 depending on date and time

Location: Everyman Theatre (315 W. Fayette St.)

Family friendly? The play has “strong language, including profanity and racially charged terms” and other not-kid-friendly elements, according to its content advisory.

Friday, Sept. 5

Highlandtown Art Walk

On the first Friday of each month, attendees of this self-guided tour can see the best arts and culture Highlandtown has to offer, with plenty of food and drink specials at neighborhood restaurants.

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Try starting at Creative Alliance (3134 Eastern Ave.) or Highlandtown Gallery (248 S. Conkling St.)

Family friendly? Yes

‘Moana 2’ in the park

Bring family and friends to a free screening of the Disney animated movie “Moana 2,” one of the most popular films at last year’s box office. Just don’t forget to bring chairs and blankets.

Time: Movie starts at 8 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Jack Paulsen Park (4700 Reisterstown Road)

Family friendly? Yes — the movie is rated PG

Saturday, Sept. 6

Maryland Cycling Classic

Some of the world’s best cyclists take to Baltimore’s streets for the third running of this road race, which was canceled in 2024 due to the Key Bridge collapse. Watch it on TV or find a fan zone for your own viewing spot along the course. Even if you don’t go, the race’s route could still affect your day — check out our story on street closures and what to expect traffic-wise.

Time: Starts 8:30 a.m.

Price: Free

Location: Throughout the city — begins at Harbor Point’s Central Plaza (1310 Point St.)

Family friendly? Yes

’Ceilidh’

Tony Award-winning director Sam Pinkleton wants to be honest. “Often I go to the theater and I feel bored or tired or sad, or I go to sleep,” he told me last month. “When I think about the things that make me the happiest, I think about going to concerts, going to weddings, going to parties, going out dancing.”

“Ceilidh” (pronounced KAY-lee), his first project since Broadway’s “Oh, Mary!,” makes sense then: It’s a high-energy musical that celebrates the Scottish tradition of passing down stories from generation to generation through dancing and music. Attendees are encouraged to get up and dance, too, so don’t expect a stuffy experience here. Making its North American debut in Baltimore, the production runs through Oct. 12.

Time: 8 p.m. Saturday; 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Price: $45-$146

Location: M&T Bank Exchange (401 W. Fayette St.)

Family friendly? All ages

Dream Theater

Prog-metal veterans Dream Theater’s latest tour marks four decades as a band. The quintet stops by the Lyric, where they’ll play their new album, “Parasomnia,” in its entirety, along with hits spanning the band’s discography.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $78.65-$289.65

Location: The Lyric (140 W. Mount Royal Ave.)

Family friendly? All ages

Mr. Trash Wheel & Friends

The Baltimore by Baltimore festival series is gathering Mr. Trash Wheel’s buddies — including ultramarathon swimmer and artist Katie Pumphrey, Tim “Chyno” Chin, comedian Big Fred Watkins and stilt-walking puppeteer Jes Raschella — for a day filled with environmental art, performances and humor.

Time: 2-8 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Inner Harbor Amphitheater (200 E. Pratt St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Children’s Veg Fest

Looking to spark your kid’s creativity? This free event aims to educate and inspire through plant-based food, games and entertainment.

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: The Weinberg Y in Waverly (900 E. 33rd St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Baltimore BoatFest

Celebrate and explore the city’s maritime history at Lighthouse Point Marina, where there will be live music, vendors and a silent auction.

Time: 1-8 p.m.

Price: $7.18

Location: Lighthouse Point Marina (2780 Lighthouse Point East)

Family friendly? Yes

Poppy

YouTuber-turned-rocker Poppy headlines the new Nevermore Hall in support of her well-received 2024 album, “Negative Spaces.”

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $36.60

Location: Nevermore Hall (20 Market Place)

Family friendly? All ages

30th Anniversary of 2131

Somehow, it’s been 30 years since Cal Ripken Jr. broke Lou Gehrig’s record for consecutive games played. Come to the park early to honor the Iron Man with on-field ceremonies and activations around the stadium before the O’s play the Dodgers.

Time: Gates open at 5 p.m. Ceremony begins at 6:25 p.m.

Price: Free with admission to Orioles-Dodgers

Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards (333 W. Camden St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Maryland Cigar Box Guitar Festival

This kid-friendly event spotlights the cigar box guitar, a piece of old American musical ingenuity that’s enjoyed a resurgence in recent years. Lamanna, Lesser Decibel, Skribe and more will perform.

Time: 2-11 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Union Craft Brewing (1700 W. 41st St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Sunday, Sept. 7

Ravens watch party

Could it be an early AFC Championship preview? With the Ravens in Buffalo to take on Josh Allen and the Bills, M&T Bank Stadium is hosting a watch party for Sunday’s Week 1 matchup in primetime with the “Salt Shaker” rap duo Ying Yang Twins and a halftime fireworks show.

Time: Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Kickoff is 8:20 p.m.

Price: $13

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (1101 Russell St.)

Family friendly? Yes but just be ready to cover your kid’s ears during “Get Low.”

Black Collar Market

More than 40 vendors will be on site for this afternoon market in North Baltimore. Baltimore quartet Spiderwind will perform, while DJ Ciara will also spin tunes.

Time: Noon-5 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Black Collar Screen Printing Warehouse (2100 Aisquith St.)

Family friendly? Yes

WNBA: Mystics vs. Fever

It’s your last chance to see the WNBA in Baltimore this season as the Washington Mystics take on the Indiana Fever on Sunday afternoon. While Fever star Caitlin Clark might not play due to an injury, plenty of the rising league’s talent will be on display, including Mystics rookie Sonia Citron, the team’s leader in both points and steals per game.

Time: 3 p.m.

Price: Tickets start at $82.85

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Mueveton + BabyFest 5K

This free health and fitness expo takes over Patterson Park with a free run/walk 5K, Zumba sessions, face painting for the kids and more.

Time: 9 a.m.-noon

Price: Free

Location: Patterson Park Observatory (2601 E. Baltimore St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Peabody Heights Oktoberfest

It just wouldn’t be Oktoberfest without live music and loads of beer. Peabody Heights Brewery is marking the release of its Oktoberfest beer with live bluegrass from Shade Tree Music Collective and a stein-holding and lederhosen competition.

Time: Noon-8 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Peabody Heights Brewery (401 E. 30th St.)

Family friendly? Yes