There’s a secret garden in Annapolis, one filled with fantastical sculptures.

Now, the collection of artworks along the trails through Quiet Waters Park has one more.

Sculptor James O’Neil installed his Dragonfly sculpture next to the main playground last month with help from some of the park staff, bringing the number of 3D artworks to 19.

The first was a bronze pair of herons by artist Pam Fell that was added outside the visitors center in 1990. It’s called The Courtship.

Many of the subsequent works are abstract, colorful shapes and materials. O’Neil’s sheet-metal dragonfly is the first representational piece since Fell’s sculpture, reflecting that natural world rather than an idea or fantasy.

“The vast majority of those are Bay-centered — heron, eagle, crab and rockfish,“ he said. ”Just the stuff I grew up with."

O’Neil works in shaped sheet metal, using a technique of careful hammering called repoussé.

Dragonfly, a sheet-metal sculpture by James O'Neil, is the 19th statue on the Quiet Waters Park sculpture trail. (Rick Hutzell/The Banner)

Most of his works are privately commissioned for offices and homes. One public work is Rails to Trails, located at the northern end of the B&A trail in Glen Burnie. He hopes Dragonfly will lead to more public pieces.

“That’s kind of the avenue that I’ve been trying to get more into in the past few years,” he said.

A dedication ceremony is set for 1 p.m. Sunday, and it’s open to the public. Admission to the park is $6 per car.

The Friends of Quiet Waters Park offers a self-guided tour of the sculptures, complete with photos of the individual works.

“We figure our community could use a little joy around now,” Howie said.

Here are some other great things to do in the week through Sept. 10.

Tristan Poje plays Lord Goring in the Colonial Players production of Oscar Wilde's "An Ideal Husband." (Brandon Bentley)

Domestic comedy

8 p.m. Thursday

The Colonial Players open their 77th season with Oscar Wilde’s “An Ideal Husband.”

Directed by Greg Jones, the play focuses on a rising politician with a secret past, and the clash of personal ideals with public image.

The central cast includes Michael Dunsworth as Sir Robert Chiltern, Christine Kinlock as Lady Gertrude Chiltern, Aparna Sri as Mrs. Cheveley and Tristan Poje as Lord Goring.

Performances are Thursdays through Sundays, with a 2 p.m. matinee each Sunday, through Sept. 27.

Tickets are $28 for adults, including taxes and fees, $23 for seniors, full-time students with ID and active military with ID.

March on

4-5:20 p.m. Friday

The Naval Academy Band will lead the Corps of Midshipmen onto Worden Field for a Formal Parade, a traditional part of the academic year.

The display of precision walking is open to the public. Access to the Yard through the Visitors Center requires a valid ID.

Admission is free.

Windsurfing festival

9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday

Windsurfers and wingfoilers will turn out for the first Chesapeake Windersurfer/Wing Festival at the Gibson Island Yacht Squadron.

Mountain Point, located at the mouth of the Magothy River, is considered a prime spot for wind sports and racing. Registration for the US Windsurfer Class Association is $35.

Dance at City Dock

8-11 p.m. Saturday

The Tango Reo Quintet will perform for dancers and listeners as part of the City Dock Concert series.

Admission is free.

For your eyes

8 p.m. Tuesday

Way back in the 1980s, Sheena Easton was an MTV it girl.

The Scottish singer’s music was everywhere: “Morning Train,” “Strut” and “Hungry Eyes” among them. The two-time Grammy winner sold 20 million records and sang the theme song to the 1981 James Bond movie, “For Your Eyes Only.”

As her contemporaries like Madonna and Tina Turner stayed relevant, Easton’s pop fame shifted to Broadway and Vegas.

Now, she’s on a two-year national tour. It comes to Rams Head On Stage for an all-ages show.

Tickets are $75 to $95.

A fair time

5 a.m. - 10 p.m. Wednesday

Five days of traditional fun kick off with the opening ceremonies of the Anne Arundel County Fair.

The fair brings rides, music, competitions and more to the fairgrounds in Crownsville and runs through Sept. 14.

General admission is $9-12, with children under 9 admitted free. Tickets to the carnival rides are sold individually, or $15-$35 for a wristband that gets you unlimited rides.