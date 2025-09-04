With Labor Day marking the unofficial end of summer, many Halloween enthusiasts don’t mourn its passing so much as head straight into spooky season. And what better way to kick off a two-month-long celebration of all things creepy and ghoulish than a haunted ghost tour? There are two opportunities this weekend to journey through the haunted halls of the historic Savage Mill.

From ghostly tours to a chicken feast and an annual film festival, here’s what’s going on in the county for the week ending Wednesday Sept. 10.

AMPED in the Park

6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday

Butte & Friends is taking over the Merriweather District for the season’s final AMPED in the Park free outdoor concert. The group’s John Butte is a Howard County music teacher and a bassist and vocalist for Better Off Dead, a Grateful Dead Tribute band.

Enjoy the last concert of the 2025 AMPED in the Park series with family, friends and local eats.

Teen Night Extravaganza

5-8 p.m. Friday

Howard County teens can unwind with laser tag, video games, crafts and more at the Roger Carter Community Center. This free event is for those ages 11 to 17.

Advance registration is recommended. At the event, parental check-in is required.

Ghost Tours

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Take a walk through the eerie corridors of the historic Savage Mill and meet some ghosts. Learn about 19th century mill life and meet a little girl whose mischievous spirit loves to trip her living guests.

Tours are recommended for those ages 12 and older. Reservations are required. Purchase tickets for $20 here.

Columbia Chicken Feast

4-6 p.m. Saturday

The Mall in Columbia’s plaza is featuring a chicken feast with offerings from top restaurants in the shopping center. While the participating eateries have yet to be announced, there will be plenty of clucktastic bites to snack on.

Sunflower Fairytale

12:30-2 p.m., 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday

Mary’s Land Farm turns into a storybook adventure on Sunday, complete with fairy-tale friends, including Rapunzel and Tiana. Situated around the farm’s sunflower field, kids will first meet all of the princesses in the royal welcome parade, which will be followed by musical performances. Then the princesses will read fairy-tale stories before a big dance party.

Tickets are limited. Purchase here. Children’s tickets are $45.

Tales & Trails

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday

Backwater Books readers can get their steps in while listening to a book, podcast and more. The first Sunday of each month, members meet at Backwater and then set out for a walk on the Trolley Trail. After the walk, enjoy conservation and drinks at The Bibliopub.

Columbia Film Festival

Varying times, Sunday through Sept. 14

This year’s Columbia Maryland Film Festival will feature more than 45 films amounting to almost 22 hours of screen time. The festival features virtual viewing options and live screenings. Ticket prices vary, with an all-inclusive festival pass going for $65. Reservations are required.