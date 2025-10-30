The Halloween festivities continue this weekend in Baltimore with trick or treating and dance parties galore, along with numerous options if you’re not in the ghoulish spirit. Let us know in the comments your weekend plans, too.

Thursday, Oct. 30

Sketching Sessions

This free class invites artists of all skill levels to sketch items throughout the Walters Art Museum’s Ancient World and Sculpture Court galleries. A bonus treat: Peabody Institute students will perform, too.

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: The Walters Art Museum (600 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Crankie Night

The Baltimore region loves its crankies, the live performances that use moving panoramas to tell imaginative stories. This Halloween-themed night will showcase the makers’ inventive work upstairs at Blue Pit BBQ in Hampden.

Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Price: Free; $5 suggested donation

Location: Blue Pit BBQ (1601 Union Ave.)

Family friendly? “Not made for children, but open to all,” per the event’s description

Trick or Treat

Kick off Halloween weekend early with trick or treating at Belvedere Square, where merchants will hand out free candy and White Marsh Ballet Academy will perform “Thriller.” For the extra festive, there’s a costume contest as well.

Other trick-or-treating opportunities include Fells Point and Hampden, both on Friday.

Time: 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Price: Free; $5 costume contest entry

Location: Belvedere Square (529 E. Belvedere Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

Merkin Fashion Show

Tickets are selling fast for this runway show from Baltimore designer Kenn Hall, which coincides with “Volume 10: Dismantled,” a Maryland Art Place exhibition that “explores queer identity and community as an exercise of celebration,” according to the venue. “Volume 10” is on view through Saturday.

Time: 7-10 p.m.

Price: $30

Location: Maryland Art Place (218 W. Saratoga St.)

Family friendly? The show’s themes include women’s rights, sex work, body image and dysphoria.

Friday, Oct. 31

Horror Prom Dance Party

Whether you wear a classic Halloween costume, prom attire or a little of both, expect to dance the night away to an ’80s and ’90s set from DJ Jermaine.

Time: 8 p.m.

Price: $15 online; $20 at the door

Location: Creative Alliance (3134 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly? 21-plus

Baltimore Bike Party

Halloween is an annual highlight for this always spirited group bike ride through the city, which occurs on the last Friday of each month. Check out the Bike Party website for FAQ, the afterparty’s location and more.

Time: Meet at 6:30 p.m.; ride starts at 7 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Starts at St. Mary’s Park (601 N. Paca St.)

Family friendly? Geared toward 18-plus, but minors are OK as long as they’re accompanied by an adult

Chocolate Covered Rocky Horror

For a decade, this Black theater ensemble has used the 1975 camp classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” as a creative catalyst for a performance filled with original choreography. Or, as its two-night host Baltimore Center Stage puts it: “It’s Rocky Horror with a Black aesthetic and sensual taste.”

Time: 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Price: $40

Location: Baltimore Center Stage (700 N. Calvert St.)

Family friendly? No

A Tell-Tale Halloween

Dig into the life and works of writer Edgar Allan Poe, the macabre master and famed Baltimore resident, with artifacts, manuscripts and short film adaptations in, naturally, the Poe Room at the Central Enoch Pratt Free Library.

For more Poe fun, actor Daniel Hall Kuhn’s one-man show, “Alone: Tales From Edgar Allan Poe,” takes over Baltimore Theatre Project (45 W. Preston St.) from Friday to Sunday.

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Central Enoch Pratt Free Library (400 Cathedral St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Party & Bull$hit

Channel your inner music star for this dance party at Old Goucher cafe/cocktail bar Mama Koko’s for a chance to win the costume party’s cash prizes.

Time: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Price: $28.49

Location: Mama Koko’s (100 E. 23rd St.)

Family friendly? 21-plus

Tribute to Musiq Soulchild & D’Angelo

This month’s loss of D’Angelo, a singular songwriter and performer whose three R&B albums set new standards with each release, remains painful. Gathering with fans to celebrate the 51-year-old and his staggering catalog feels like a fitting tribute. Baltimore musician Jamaal Whittington will perform a tribute set to the “Brown Sugar” artist and Musiq Soulchild.

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: $40

Location: Keystone Korner Baltimore (1350 Lancaster St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Saturday, Nov. 1

‘Dream Big’ Celebration

In March, eight young people from the Baltimore region took the Lyric’s stage and shared their creative works inspired by civil rights activist James Baldwin and a question: “Though it may be hard to face, what is the one thing you would change to make the world a better place?”

The performances were captured by Baltimore production company Waasi Films, which will screen the feature on Saturday at SNF Parkway Theatre. Beforehand, the Baltimore School for the Arts Jazz Ensemble will perform.

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: SNF Parkway Theatre (5 W. North Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

ACRAZE

“Do It to It“ producer and DJ ACRAZE headlines a beats-heavy Halloween party with two stages.

Time: 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Price: Starts at $34.89; table service available

Location: Power Plant Live! (34 Market Place)

Family friendly? 18-plus

Haunted Hall

Savor spooky season before it ends with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which will perform the timeless and haunting theme songs from movies including “Jaws” and “Aliens.”

Time: 8 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday

Price: $31-$109

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Sunday, Nov. 2

Local artists discuss their work

Current Space will host closing receptions, featuring talks with the Baltimore-based artists, for Rahne Alexander and Erin Stellmon’s “Back East” and “Interior Architectures” by Emma Childs and Vinnie Hager.

Time: 3-6 p.m. Talks begin at 4 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Current Space (421 N. Howard St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Just announced

Virginia metalcore band Bad Omens will bring its “Do You Feel Love” tour to CFG Bank Arena on March 14. Beartooth and President will also perform. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Five-time Tony Award winner Kimberly Akimbo will come to the Hippodrome Theatre from April 28-May 3. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.