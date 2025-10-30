Richard Thompson is a folk singer so influential that he was knighted by a queen.

He performs Sunday at St. John’s College in the first of six “Rams Head Presents” shows through December, concerts that take the music out of the small West Street club onto the city’s biggest stages.

“After a few years off due to construction at St. John’s, we’re really excited to bring shows back there and revive that partnership,” said Royal Bundy, vice president of marketing for Rams Head Group.

Thompson helped invent British folk rock in the 1960s with his group Fairport Convention, often mentioned in the same breath as American greats like Bob Dylan. He has been a feature on stage and radio since then, both for his collaborations and as a solo act.

His most far-reaching song, “1952 Vincent Black Lightning,” is a love story about a girl, a rare motorcycle and deadly consequences. Time Magazine called it one of the most important songs of the 20th century, and it’s among the most-played folk songs on Spotify.

In 2011, Queen Elizabeth II awarded him an Order of the British Empire in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace. The Los Angeles Times called him “the finest rock songwriter after Dylan and the best electric guitarist since Hendrix”

Thompson performs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the Key Auditorium at St. John’s College. Tickets are $80-$100 plus taxes and fees.

Other Rams Head Presents shows coming up include:

Natale Merchant burst into the national consciousness with 10,000 Maniacs before launching a 30-year solo career. She’s at Maryland Hall on Nov. 23 with Eric Della Penna. Tickets are $65-$75 plus taxes and fees. Chris Isaak: No lie, I once saw Chris Isaak perform at a music festival wearing a suit of mirrors. Don’t know what he’ll wear on Dec. 7 at Maryland Hall, but he’ll probably yodel “Wicked Game.” Tickets are $85-$140, plus taxes and fees.

Here are some other great things to do in the week through Nov. 5.

60-minute strings

6:30 and 8:45 p.m. Thursday

Fever Events returns with two more of its back-to-back, hourlong concerts at Maryland Hall.

First up is a Tribute to Queen and the Beatles featuring the Listero Quartet and a lot of electronic candles. That’s followed by a program of Halloween-theme pieces.

It’s late for a school night, but the programs are open to children 8 and up and make a good introduction to chamber music. Tickets start at $36.

One man’s junk …

10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday

Works by more than 60 artists will be on display at the Maryland Federation of Arts Circle Gallery in “Transformed."

The exhibit features repurposed materials, showcasing the ingenuity of artists with sculptures, installations and mixed-media pieces.

Awards will be announced in a virtual ceremony from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday. The show runs through Nov. 22. Admission is free.

Navy Halloween

7 and 10 p.m. Friday

The Naval Academy Choir is famous for its holiday concerts, and Halloween is no different.

The annual performances include lights, dance, organ music and the voices of the midshipmen.

Tickets are $40 and still available for the two Friday shows at the Naval Academy Chapel. Saturday is sold out.

The cast of the Annapolis Opera production of "Don Giovanni" rehearses for this weekend's performances. (Maura Haas/Annapolis Opera Company)

Lover boy

7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Sunday

Annapolis Opera Company launches its season with “Don Giovanni,” featuring a score by Mozart and a story of passion, betrayal and revenge.

The production features Eraín Solís as Don Giovanni, Sofia Scattarreggia as Donna Anna, Johanna Will as Donna Elvira and Samuel Weiser as Leporello.

It’s the first time in 23 years that the company has presented the well-known opera at Maryland Hall. The performance repeats in a 3 p.m. Sunday matinee.

Before both shows, musicologist Nicole Steinberg will offer a free talk about what makes “Don Giovanni” so compelling, along with an insightful analysis of Mozart’s operatic adaptation of the historic figure.

Tickets to the performance are $39-$114, plus taxes and fees, with student discounts available.

Abolitionist Frederick Douglass is honored with a bronze statue in the Old House of Delegates Chamber in the Maryland State House in Annapolis. (Pamela Wood/The Banner)

Emancipation Day

1 p.m. Saturday

Historic Annapolis will celebrate Emancipation Day, when Maryland formally outlawed slavery on Nov. 1, 1864, with two tours.

At 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, guides will offer a tour of the historic Brewer Hill Cemetery. It’s a final resting place for many Black historical figures, including those who experienced the early days of universal freedom. Tickets are $20.

On Sunday, the nonprofit will open a new tour of the Historic Annapolis Museum at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., highlighting the story of emancipation in Maryland. Tickets are $7.

Holiday market

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

The First Sunday Arts Festival, the monthly celebration of arts, music and food on the first block of West Street, goes for the title of season’s first holiday market.

The event features vendors, live music and cafe dining. Music this month is from Guava Jelly, Naptown Sings and Plays, Old Mill Steel Drum and Michael Kocher.

Admission is free.