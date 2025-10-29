Everyone knows about Benjamin Franklin, but there’s another 18th-century Ben worth adding to your history nerd repertoire.

This weekend, check out the Benjamin Banneker Historical Park and Museum‘s honoring of this son of Baltimore County — a self-educated Black scientist and mathematician who accurately predicted a solar eclipse in 1789, built clocks that lasted for decades and wrote almanacs condemning slavery.

For those looking for spooky haunts, music or both, we’ve compiled more events below.

‘Supernatural Superserious’

7-9 p.m. Thursday

Much like the apparition who appears in the lyrics of the aforementioned R.E.M. song, you can join Manor Mill for an evening of ghostly storytelling and musical spirit from Conor & The Wild Hunt at The Loft in Manor Mill. You can catch the performance for $27.50 a pop at 2029 Monkton Road in Monkton.

Trick-or-treat: Nature edition

3-5 p.m. Friday

Ready to forage ... for candy? Reserve a spot at the Oregon Ridge Nature Center at 13555 Beaver Dam Road in Cockeysville. The Halloween event features a costumed walk where families learn all about “the tricks plants and animals have up their sleeves!”

‘Spooky screening’

6:30-9 p.m. Friday

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery is hosting its final spooky screening, featuring “A Quiet Place” on the lawn. The family-friendly event is open to the public. Costumes and a picnic blanket to bundle up in are highly encouraged. Sip a pint and trigger your fight-or-flight response with this 2018 John Krasinski horror flick at 5001 Washington Blvd. in Halethorpe!

Family Fall Fun

10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

The Star Bright Farm in White Hall is hosting its annual “Family Fall Festival” featuring live music from groups including the Satyr Hill Band and the Caleb Stine Band. Also, the barn will be fully stocked for seasonal shopping. Don’t miss the straw bale maze, wagon rides and more at 2950 Garrett Road in White Hall.

Banneker birthday bash

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday

Now which Benjamin is this? Visit the Benjamin Banneker Historical Park and Museum at 300 Oella Ave. in Catonsville this weekend to learn all about the 18th-century self-educated Black astronomer and check out historical vendors, games and cooking demonstrations.

Folks tales with Tracy Grammer

3-5 p.m. Sunday

Join one of contemporary folk music’s heroes, Tracy Grammer, on a “soul journey” at the Manor Mill, 2029 Monkton Road in Monkton this weekend for $27.50 a ticket. The artist is known for her vocals as well as her violin and guitar chops.

Bach in Baltimore

4-5:30 p.m. Sunday

In the mood for an afternoon of “uplifting sacred music and instrumental brilliance”? Join the Church of the Resurrection at 11525 Greenspring Ave. in Lutherville-Timonium for a performance of Bach’s Cantata 182, “Himmelskönig, sei willkommen” — a piece originally composed for Palm Sunday, but that will substitute just fine on All Souls’ Day.