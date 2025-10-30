Welcome to Halloweentown! Er, I mean Howard County.

But seriously the number of spooky and ghoulish events this past month makes it seem like friendly monsters, werewolves and witches live alongside us normies in Howard.

And there are still a couple more festive events to close out Halloween season. So grab your costume and check out the remaining bewitching events in the county from Oct. 30 through Nov. 5. A frighteningly good time awaits.

Belmont Blockbusters Series

6 to 9 p.m. Thursday

Do you consider the 1993 classic “The Nightmare Before Christmas” a Halloween movie, or a Christmas movie? If you’re in the Halloween bucket, you’re in luck. Belmont Manor & Historic Park is playing the movie on Thursday night for free.

The movie begins at dusk. Don’t forget to come in costume!

Not-So-Scary Stories

10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday

Kick off Halloween morning with a family-friendly event at the county library system’s Elkridge branch. Little ones will first be read “not-so-scary stories” to celebrate all things fall. After the reading, a costume parade will commence inside the library.

There are several other costume parades and story times on Halloween at other county library branches. See the full schedule here.

Monster Mash

7 to 10 p.m. Friday

We all know how the song goes:

I was working in the lab late one night

When my eyes beheld an eerie sight

For my monster from his slab began to rise

And suddenly to my surprise

He did the monster mash

So, how fitting that the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center is hosting a free Halloween event for teens Friday night called ... the Monster Mash! Those ages 14 to 17 can enjoy free pizza and drinks as they play themed games and listen to festive music.

Pre-registration is recommended. Costumes are encouraged, but not with masks, please.

Halloween costume party

7 to 10 p.m. Friday

Halloween isn’t just for the kiddos. So adults, join The Costume Calendar at Carroll Baldwin Hall Friday night for a “major” Halloween party. The dance party, for anyone age 21 and older, will feature food, games, a DJ and of course candy and a costume contest.

There’s a $25 cover at the door.

Halloween in the Holler

6 to 11:45 p.m. Saturday

Line dancing meets Halloween. Head on down to The Woodstock Inn for a night of spooky line dancing, a costume contest and tequila tastings. Select pints of fall-themed brewskis and ciders will be available for $5.

Fall Boozy Book Fair

6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

Grab your book-reading pals and head over to The Collective Encore to score some new reads and sip on cocktails. Queen Takes Book is co-hosting the event.

The night will include plenty of books, themed cocktails and the debut of the Queen Takes Book 2025 Winter Reading Guide. Each ticket includes a free drink (soda, wine or draft beer). Additional drinks are available for purchase. Tickets are going fast.

Full Moon Lore

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday

Maryland History Tours is taking over Phoenix Upper Main on Wednesday evening for a night of lunar superstition. Diners will learn about the science of the moon and astrology while listening to local moon-related ghost stories and witchy wisdom.

You may purchase tickets here. Gluten-free and vegetarian dinner options are available, just request one when purchasing a ticket. The event is for those age 18 and up.

Spooky attire is encouraged. Oh, and werewolves are welcome.