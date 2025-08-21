In Baltimore, you never know what to expect.

This weekend offers a night market packed with East Coast culinary talents, a video game music festival and a live recording of an Edgar Allan Poe performance. That’s just the start — let’s dig in.

Thursday, Aug. 21

Jonathan Gilmore and The Experience

Jonathan Gilmore, the creator of the Afro-opera “Funktopia,” and his band close out Coppin State University’s summer concert series on the South Quad. The event, hosted by comedian Howard G., will go on rain or shine.

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Coppin State University (2500 W. North Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

Young Blood

It’s your last weekend to see this annual Maryland Art Place exhibit, which showcases works by transitioning masters of fine arts students from Maryland Institute College of Art, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and other local schools. Runs through Saturday.

Time: Noon-4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

Price: Free

Location: Maryland Art Place (218 W. Saratoga St.)

Family friendly? Yes

‘True Romance’

The first movie Quentin Tarantino wrote — a 1993 tale of a young couple on the run, starring Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette — gets a one-night-only showing on the big screen.

Time: 9 p.m.

Price: $11.50

Location: The Charles (1711 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? No, it’s rated R

Nate Bargatze

After hosting “Saturday Night Live” and a Netflix special in recent years, the stand-up comedian from Nashville headlines CFG Bank Arena for two nights of his “Big Dumb Eyes” world tour.

Time: 6 p.m. Thursday-Friday

Price: $60.25-$110.60 (plus taxes)

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Family friendly? Bargatze is known for keeping it clean.

Friday, Aug. 22

Zar Electrik

After making their U.S. debut in January, this French trio — which blends African instruments and modern dance influences with soaring vocal performances — performed on NPR’s Tiny Desk in the spring. This weekend, they headline at the Creative Alliance.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Price: $35 general admission

Location: Creative Alliance (3134 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

Poe Live

Edgar Allan Poe … the humorist? “The Spectacles,” his 1844 short story about mistaken identity, could change your perception of the famous writer. See for yourself as the National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre records a radio drama production in front of a live audience inside the central Enoch Pratt Free Library’s Poe Room.

Another cool library event: The Beyond the Frame film club will screen “Putty Hill,” Baltimore native Matt Porterfield’s acclaimed 2010 indie film, from 1-3 p.m. Saturday.

Time: 11 a.m.

Price: Free

Location: Central Enoch Pratt Free Library (400 Cathedral St.)

Family friendly? Yes

‘Naked’ Stoop Storytelling

The latest gathering of everyday people telling unforgettable stories focuses on tales about ”baring bodies, souls, and secrets,” according to the veteran group’s website. Well, count us in. Musical guest Danah Denice will also perform.

Time: 7-10 p.m.

Price: $16.30-$26.50

Location: Checkerspot Brewing Co. (1421 Ridgely St.)

Family friendly? Let’s leave this to the adults.

Saturday, Aug. 23

Baltimore Club Music Town Hall

DJ Ducky Dynamo’s public meeting and discussion around all things Baltimore club music and culture returns to celebrate writer (and Banner contributor) Al Shipley’s new, years-in-the-making history on the genre, “Tough Breaks: The Story of Baltimore Club Music.”

Time: 3 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Motor House (120 W. North Ave.)

Family friendly? Sure

Ekiben Night Market

After welcoming more than 2,000 guests to last year’s inaugural event in Hampden, Ekiben’s festival of local food, artists, makers and musicians moves to Fells Point.

The food alone is notable: Aside from top Baltimore talent, the market will host rising chefs from New York (Pecking House, Win Son), Washington, D.C. (Maketto), Philadelphia (Serpico) and more. Plant Dad, GoshDang Music and other artists will provide the soundtrack.

Time: 4-10 p.m.

Price: $27.50 general admission (includes one drink); $137.50 VIP (early entry, two drinks and more). Check out tickets here.

Location: 1500 Thames St., near Bond Street Wharf

Family friendly? Yes, kids 12 and under are free.

R&B on the Water

Throw on your summer’s best for this chic indoor-outdoor party on the waterfront at the Baltimore Museum of Industry. Expect food, drinks, DJs, bands and vendors.

Time: 6-11 p.m.

Price: $49.98 general admission; $109.98 for two-hour open bar. Check out tickets here.

Location: Baltimore Museum of Industry (1415 Key Highway)

Family friendly? 21+

Break a Leg Vol. 10

The 10th edition of this dance party by resident DJs Tromac, DJ-Sun and Flotussin welcomes Gum.MP3 and Swami Sound for body-moving sets at Baltimore Soundstage.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $25.80

Location: Baltimore Soundstage (124 Market Place)

Family friendly? 18+

The Hot August Happening

While the annual Hot August Blues festival is taking the year off, organizers still wanted to host a summer jam. Tribute bands will play sets at Union Craft Brewing dedicated to the Dead (Dancing Bears), the Beatles (Yellow Dubmarine) and yacht rock (Knights of the Night).

Time: 5 p.m.

Price: $41.09 in advance

Location: Union Craft Brewing (1700 W. 41st St.)

Family friendly? All ages

Bit Gen Gamer Fest 19

The veteran video game music festival takes over the Ottobar. A dozen bands from around the country will play metal, rock, prog-rock and other head-banging takes on the digital bleeps and bloops that soundtracked so many millennial childhoods. Plus, it’s Baltimore band Cowabunga Pizza Time’s last show.

Time: 3 p.m.

Price: $60.21

Location: The Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.)

Family friendly? All ages

Sunday, Aug. 24

Parliament Funkadelic feat. George Clinton

All these years later, we’re still one nation under their groove. The Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winners headline the new Nevermore Hall.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $55-$72.50 (plus taxes)

Location: Nevermore Hall (20 Market Place)

Family friendly? All ages

Just announced

“Tires” star and stand-up comedian Shane Gillis performs at CFG Bank Arena on Oct. 3. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

Clipse, the rap duo of brothers Pusha T and Malice, headlines Pier Six Pavilion on Sept. 11. EarthGang opens. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.