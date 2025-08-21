Vincent Van Gogh painted the sunflowers of southern France as a symbol of gratitude.

We, too, feel grateful for the acres of spectacular golden blooms right here in Howard County. Late summer always heralds the popular Clarksville Sunflower Festival, along with plenty of other activities that are guaranteed to deliver a major dopamine boost.

If a Taylor Swift listening party, a small-animal meet-and-greet or a “School of Rock” screening don’t leave you feeling cheerful, we don’t know what will.

Here are seven things to keep your spirits high from Aug. 21-27.

North African music at Colorburst Park

6:30 p.m. Thursday

Amped in the Park, a free outdoor concert series sponsored by the Merriweather Arts and Culture Center, has invited Zar Eletrik to perform this week. Organizers say the band “pays homage to tribal cultures, particularly through the incorporation of the ancient Zar ritual originating from Ethiopia and Egypt.” The band begins playing at 7 p.m. Free parking is available at the Symphony Woods Garage. RSVP here.

Storytelling open mic night in Ellicott City

7 p.m. Thursday

Everyone has a story to tell. Perhaps it’s the origina of a villain origin, a childhood memory or a secret you can’t keep anymore. Whatever it is, there’s an audience waiting to hear it at the coming open mic night at Backwater Books in Old Ellicott City.

’90s throwback party

8-11 p.m. Friday

Harken back to simpler times when grunge was sweeping the nation and teens were declaring “As if!” Tap into the millennial nostalgia with a performance from “Be Kind & Rewind” at Turf Valley Resort. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20.

‘School of Rock’ at The Mall in Columbia

7-9 p.m. Saturday

This free family movie night is a great way to kick off the back-to-school season. If you’re already headed to the mall to pick out some new fits for the kids, stick around for a screening under the stars of the 2003 hit “School of Rock” featuring Jack Black in The Plaza. Bring your own blankets and lawn chairs. Details are here.

Clarksville Sunflower Festival

9 a.m. Saturday

Peak bloom is upon us. Enjoy multiple varieties of sunflowers across 3 acres at Mary’s Land Farm. Tickets are about $15 and include access to a petting farm and pick-your-own field.

Swiftie listening party

3 p.m. Sunday

Taylor Swift’s much anticipated 12th album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” is scheduled to drop on Oct. 3. Lean into the hype with fellow Swifties at The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar, 8225 Main St., in Old Ellicott City. Sequins are encouraged. Tickets are $30 plus fees and include one milkshake.

Small-animal meet and greet at brewery

Noon-5 p.m. Sunday

Jenn’s Uncommon Critters is hosting several one-hour educational programs featuring reptiles, invertebrates and small mammals ay Manor Hill Brewing, 4411 Manor Lane, Ellicott City. The last 30 minutes will consist of touching, holding and taking pictures with some of the critters. Advance tickets are required for attendees ages 3 and up. Tickets are $15 per person and free for children younger than age 3.