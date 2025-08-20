It’s finally cooled off, so there’s some hope the Maryland State Fair won’t feel like a sauna when it opens this week at Exhibition Hall in Timonium.

But regardless of the weather, we have curated a great selection of Baltimore County must-do’s for the week ending Wednesday, Aug. 27.

In conversation with Erik Larson

Thursday, noon

Next month, the Baltimore County Public Library is launching its new author series with bestselling narrative nonfiction author Erik Larson. Free reservations will be available starting Thursday, Aug. 21, at foundationforbcpl.org for the 2 p.m. event on Sunday, Sept. 21, at the Sheraton Baltimore North Hotel Ballroom in Towson.

Summer spooks

Thursday, 6:30 — 9 p.m.

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Halethrope continues its weekly summer Thursday night tradition with a screening of the 2015 adaption of R.L. Stine’s “Goosebumps” at 5001 Washington Blvd.

From farming to fried Oreos

Thursday, 5-10 p.m., Saturday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday

Animals, beach ice cream, crafts, rides, and more food on a stick than you can shake a stick at. It’s the Maryland State Fair. Every year, the fair draws thousands of people to the Timonium Fairgrounds for kid-friendly fun as well as adult concerts. If you go: hydrate! Tickets at the gate are $15 for ages 12 to 61, $12 for those 62 and older, $10 for kids ages 6 to 11, and free for those ages 5 and under. Discounted tickets can be found online if purchased before Wednesday, Aug. 20.

New moon meditation

Friday, 7-8:30 p.m.

Curious about the mystical healing effects of the lunar cycle? Join a certified sound practitioner and a Usui Reiki Master for a guided meditation through restorative soundscapes. Tickets are $60 and include essential oils, tarot card pulls, organic herbal tea, a cosmic sound bath journey and Reiki healing energy. The sessions are offered at 1447 York Road, Suite 805 in Lutherville.

Music City Maryland

Saturday, 1-10:30 p.m.

The Music City Maryland Festival is back! The 2025 lineup features The Nude Party, Jah Works, Empire Strikes Brass, The Dive Bombs, Mallow Hill, The Players Band, Shake the Room, Experience, Ghost Town Radio and South Rolling, all performing at The Vortex at 202 Ingleside Ave. in Catonsville. General admission is $10.

The British are coming! Again!

Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m

The local Dundalk-Patapsco Neck Historical Society hosts its annual “Defenders Day at North Point” commemorating the War of 1812. There’s something here for everyone — antique fire trucks, magic tricks, a comedy show, elected officials, and, of course, the reenactment. Come for the rifle vs. musket demonstration; stay to learn how someone named Dr. Shadyfellow performs an amputation at 9500 North Point Road in Fort Howard.

How old is your house?

Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m.

Do you know when your house was built? What secrets the floorboards may hold? Local historian Teri Rising will lead a “DIY House History Workshop” to show you how to locate and use historical resources in the county. The event is free for Historical Society of Baltimore County members, $11.99 for non-members. Register here to attend the event, which is being held at 9811 Van Buren Lane in Cockeysville.