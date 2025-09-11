If last Saturday was traffic jamageddon, then this weekend deserves its own nickname given the near countless number of scheduled festivals and concerts in Baltimore.

Festivalpalooza? The Weekend of Far Too Many Choices? We’ll keep workshopping it. In the meantime, read on for some of this week’s best entertainment and nightlife options — including a breakout list of the many city festivals.

Festivals

Baltimore Book Festival: After a Friday night kickoff party at Peabody Heights Brewery, this annual celebration of all things literary will feature more than 80 authors (including Banner columnist Leslie Gray Streeter) across six stages. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Free. Various locations in Waverly. baltimorebookfestival.com.

Baltimore Rhythm Festival: In a city that loves to dance, this festival feels right at home with its open-mic sessions, kid-friendly activities and drum jams. Noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Free. Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School (1600 Guilford Ave.). baltimorerhythmfestival.org.

Crab Feastival fundraiser: Summer’s not over yet. Grab your friends for this all-you-can-eat feast as the St. Francis Neighborhood Center raises money for tuition-free, after-school programming for West Baltimore students. Guilford Hall Brewery will sell beers. Two sessions: Noon-2 p.m., 3-5 p.m. Saturday. $65. St. Francis Neighborhood Center (2405 Linden Ave.). stfranciscenter.org/crabs.

Locust Point Festival: This year’s event — which will include food, drinks, vendors and live music — is in memory of neighborhood grassroots activist Joyce Bauerle, who died last September. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Free. Latrobe Park (1627 E. Fort Ave.). mylocustpoint.org.

Love Groove Festival: Founded by Baltimore Design School alum and artist John Tyler, this free showcase of local musicians and artists boasts a strong lineup for its ninth year: Serpentwithfeet, TT the Artist, Kennedy Ryon and more will take the stage. Activities include a Baltimore Bike Party ride, a pop-up art gallery, petting zoo, yoga and more. Noon-8 p.m. Saturday. Free. Robert C. Marshall Park (1201 Pennsylvania Ave.). lovegroovefestival.com.

Thursday, Sept. 11

Clipse

Across four albums, including July’s solid “Let God Sort Em Out,” the Thornton brothers from Virginia — Pusha T and Malice — have reminded rap fans that meticulously layered lyrics are always in style. Another potent duo, EarthGang, opens for Clipse at Pier Six Pavilion.

Time: 8 p.m.

Price: $62-$122

Location: Pier Six Pavilion (731 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly? All ages

Nourished by Time

Marcus Brown, a 30-year-old turning heads for his idiosyncratic, self-produced take on R&B, is poised to be the next hitmaker from Baltimore. “The Passionate Ones” tour, in support of his new sophomore album, kicks off at the Ottobar before it heads across America and Europe. Zsela opens.

Time: 8 p.m.

Price: $30.93

Location: The Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.)

Family friendly? All ages

Deftones

The California hard-rock quartet behind “Change (In the House of Flies)” and “My Own Summer (Shove It)” has been called the “Radiohead of metal,” a compliment to the act’s commitment to experimentation and memorable live shows. See for yourself when their extended North American tour comes to Baltimore. Idles and the Barbarians of California open the show.

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: $67.85-$128.65

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Family friendly? All ages

Bromo Art Walk

This free, self-guided walking tour covers 11 downtown blocks, where attendees can check out open studios, live performances, a hands-on activity at the Walters Art Museum, a glow-in-the-dark paint party and more.

Then head to Current Space’s Garden Bar for an after-party including an Abdu Ali performance, SDOT DJ set and food by Mera Kitchen Collective.

Time: 5-9 p.m. art walk; 9-11 p.m. after party

Price: Free

Location: The Bromo Arts District spans 11 blocks on the city’s west side, from Park Avenue to Greene Street and Read Street to Lombard Street. The after-party is located at 421 N. Howard St.

Family friendly? Yes

Mae West: ‘The Comeback Tour’

Some sex symbols never die. This celebration of camp finds the Broadway star, played by Wendi Wynazz, on the comeback trail at age 132 “and hotter than ever,” according to host Theatre Project.

Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday

Price: $15-$25

Location: Theatre Project (45 W. Preston St.)

Family friendly? All ages

Friday, Sept. 12

Beethoven X Beyoncé

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s Fusion Series has been an instant hit, and its latest mash-up of classical and pop music should only build on its success. Conductor Steve Hackman will expertly blend 15 of Beyoncé’s biggest hits, from “Halo” to “Texas Hold ‘Em,” with Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony.

The performance premieres Thursday at the Music Center at Strathmore before coming to the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall the following night.

Time: 8 p.m.

Price: $42-$109

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Night Owl Gallery’s last exhibits

The Night Owl Gallery hosts its final exhibitions before its lease ends at its Maryland Avenue location in Station North. Come to the opening reception for two solo exhibits — “Parallel Play” by Jonah Brock and “Vivisepultura” by Rory Holcomb — that explore the human body, boundaries and intimacy. Runs through Oct. 18, the gallery’s last day of operation.

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Night Owl Gallery (1735 Maryland Ave., Upstairs A)

Family friendly? Yes but consider if your kids are ready for the artists’ themes

Saturday, Sept. 13

Adam Sandler

The “Happy Gilmore 2” star returns to his stand-up roots as his “You’re My Best Friend” tour stops by CFG Bank Arena.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Price: $54.35-$116.40

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Family friendly? Recommended for 16+

Phil Rosenthal

You may know Phil Rosenthal as the host of Netflix’s “Somebody Feed Phil” or the executive producer of “Everybody Loves Raymond” or as a New York Times best-selling author. Now, he’s telling stories from his life and career in a moderated conversation and audience Q&A at the Lyric.

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: $46.70-$74.80

Location: The Lyric (140 W. Mount Royal Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

Queens & Kings & Knights & Things

Take your kids on a crafty medieval adventure at Port Discovery Children’s Museum, where brave attendees can explore the Dragon’s Lair, junior jousting, a scavenger hunt and more.

Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

Price: Free with admission

Location: Port Discovery Children’s Museum (35 Market Place)

Family friendly? You bet

Sunday, Sept. 14

Vintagepalooza

Need a wardrobe refresh? More than 70 vendors take over R. House’s parking lot and garage for this dog-friendly, bimonthly vintage market.

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Price: Free (early bird admission is $10)

Location: R. House (301 W. 29th St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Craft and Cinema Night: ‘Mean Girls’

For those still trying to make fetch happen, this laidback movie night is for knitters, crocheters and craftmakers of all types.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $15

Location: Creative Alliance (3134 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly? The teen comedy is rated PG-13

Just announced

The R&B Lovers Tour — featuring Keith Sweat, Joe, Ginuwine and Baltimore’s Dru Hill — comes to CFG Bank Arena on May 8. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

After selling out the 7:30 p.m. show on Dec. 30, comedian John Oliver added a second performance at the Lyric that night at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

Country singer-songwriter Cody Johnson headlines CFG Bank Arena on March 7. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Sept. 19.

Monster Jam returns to CFG Bank Arena Jan. 16-18. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Sept. 16.