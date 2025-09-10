You may have heard the name Johnny Appleseed before ... but who was the man behind the quintessential fall folk hero? Was there even a real person?

Rest assured, Johnny “Appleseed” Chapman was a real guy, and Baltimore County pays homage to the 18th century American nurseryman who planted trees with apple seeds.

This week’s lineup of Baltimore County events includes a Johnny Appleseed Festival as well as other fall-themed excursions, a sock hop and more!

Art in a post-pandemic world

Thursday, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Towson University is debuting artist Elaine Qiu’s exhibition “Unwound” at the Asian Arts Gallery in the university’s Center for the Arts. The installation of painting, video and sound explores healing in the wake of the pandemic through a multitude of senses. You can visit the exhibit at 1 Fine Arts Drive in Towson through Saturday.

Pikesville pop-up

Friday, 4 — 8 p.m.

Swing by the Pikesville Armory, 640 Reisterstown Rd., to catch five Maryland artists’ large-scale inflatable artworks on display. The exhibit runs through Sept. 28 and features a variety of program events that you can register for, here.

Motor Muster

Saturday, 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.

What event brings together toddlers and history nerds alike? The Fire Museum of Maryland is hosting a free event honoring firefighters, with motorized fire engines — antique and modern — on display at 1301 York Rd. in Lutherville.

Johnny Appleseed Festival

Saturday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

The annual Johnny Appleseed Festival begins Saturday at 2526 Proctor Lane in Parkville. Stop by for fresh apple cider and apple cider doughnuts, hay rides, a hillside slide, barrel train rides and a family-friendly spooky walk. Stay for live music, barnyard animals and a hay maze. Register in advance and purchase tickets, here.

Rock the sock hop

Sunday, 2 — 4:30 p.m.

Got a hankering for Elvis’s hits or a Buddy Holly bop? Slick back your hair, grab a partner and head out to Manor Mill for the sock hop for only $22 a pop. Enjoy this blast from the past at 2029 Monkton Rd. in Monkton.

Sunday fun day

Sunday, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Come by the “My Sunday Market” street festival at The Avenue in White Marsh at 8125 Honeygo Blvd. to catch local makers and artists showcasing their selection of art and homegrown products. If you are an artist or maker and looking to get involved in this festival, you can apply for a spot at www.makersofmaryland.com.

Taste of Towson

Wednesday, 5:30 — 7:30 p.m.

Are you a Towson foodie? Do you want to become one? Enjoy the Taste of Towson’s best restaurants, caterers and culinary creators at the American Legion building, 125 York Rd. in Towson. A $60 ticket includes an open bar and tastings on repeat. Proceeds are reinvested in local programs, events and improvements.