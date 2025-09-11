It was a bleak social commentary in late 2024 when Oxford University Press named “brain rot” its word of the year.

We at The Banner much preferred Cambridge Dictionary’s choice, “manifest.” And we’re setting an intention to maintain that vibe through the final months of 2025 by turning off our devices, touching grass and finding our people.

Thankfully, there are plenty of events coming up in Howard County geared toward bringing communities together from Sept. 11-17. Here are seven things to do that prioritize socializing over screen time.

Teen carnival night at Merriweather Post Pavilion

5 to 9 p.m. Friday

The Merriweather Teen Council’s final event of the year kicks off the back-to-school season with a carnival-themed night of games, sack races, a DJ set, glitter tattoos, prizes, giveaways and concessions. Register to attend here.

Bike and block party in downtown Columbia

9 a.m. to noon Saturday

Grab your helmet for a leisurely bike ride around town on an eight-mile course that starts and ends in Color Burst Park. This free event is a great way to explore the trails and bike lanes throughout Columbia. At the block party, meet folks from the Downtown Columbia Partnership, the Howard County Office of Transportation, Bike HoCo and other partners. Register to attend here.

It’s Dad Time at the Library

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

The Bronze Villagers, a nonprofit supporting kindergarten readiness for African American children in Howard County, is hosting an event called It’s Dad Time at the Library at the East Columbia Library Branch. Organizers invite fathers to read to their children, bond with other dads, and obtain resources and information to support their children heading into the school year.

Outdoor art hang at Centennial Park

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Pack up your paints and other art supplies and head to the Centennial Lake boat ramp lot for Scribblin in the Park, a free hangout for creative-minded adults of all skill levels and mediums. Just be sure to RSVP here and bring something comfortable to sit on.

Puerto Rican festival in Savage

Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday

The Carroll Baldwin Memorial Institute is teaming up with nonprofit Cultura Plenera for Puerto Rico in Savage, a free event showcasing the island’s rich culture and traditions. The festival includes live music, food, dance, community workshops and art. Find details here.

Intergenerational storytelling at Harriet Tubman Cultural Center

2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday

Howard County Recreation & Parks is hosting Sitting at the Feet of Our Elders, in which participants will “hear firsthand from experienced community members and history makers.” This is a free, all-ages event, though participants under 10 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. Preregistration is recommended but not required.

Halloween-themed book festival at Howard County Fairgrounds

11 a.m to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

The fifth annual FrightReads Book Festival, an all-ages Halloween-themed book event, is returning to Howard County Fairgrounds this weekend. The event draws hundreds of authors across genres including horror, mystery, sci-fi, thriller and fantasy, as well as actors and artists. Kick off spooky season with a boo! Tickets are free for children 12 and under and start at $21 for adults.