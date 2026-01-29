If you’re willing to voluntarily go outside this week, you’re much braver than I am.

For the hardy set, this weekend and next week offer plenty of fun outdoor events. But there are also stay-at-home activities for those of us who want to stick close to the radiator and keep our minds off the far-too-low temperatures.

7 things to do this week in Montgomery County while it’s waaaaay too cold outside

A virtual tai chi class

Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

If your usual workout class isn’t open for business — mine currently has no parking thanks to all the snowbanks accumulated from snowplows — tuning into a Zoom class might be the way to go this week. Montgomery County Public Libraries is hosting a beginner-friendly virtual Integral Tai Chi class with exercises and relaxation techniques that blend tai chi with yoga, qigong and meditation.

Admission is free. Click here for the Zoom link and more information.

A local beer festival for a good cause

Saturday from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Medical experts will tell you that an “alcohol blanket” isn’t a real thing — still, you can warm up inside at the Olney Civic Fund’s local beer festival at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. Sip locally brewed beer flights, enjoy complimentary appetizers and listen to live music while your ticket supports Olney Help, which provides emergency food and financial assistance to those in need.

Presale tickets are $40, and only $20 if you’re the designated driver, which gets you nonalcoholic drink options instead.

A sports and trading card show

Saturday and Sunday, times vary

From baseball cards and Pokémon cards to Funko Pops and “Star Wars” memorabilia, there’s something for every kind of fan at the Mid-Atlantic Sports Card Show at the Silver Spring Civic Center, where you can buy, sell and trade all sorts of collectibles.

Tickets are $5, but it’s free for children.

A Black History Month art class

Sunday from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

To mark the first day of Black History Month, the Germantown Library is hosting a free art program spotlighting the late groundbreaking artist Sam Gilliam, whose work in the color field movement made him an important figure in the world of modern art. You’ll also get to try your hand at creating a Gilliam-inspired piece of artwork.

Many more Black History Month events are scheduled around the county later this month, so stay tuned for more options throughout February.

Admission is free, but registration ahead of time is required.

Watch Montgomery County natives on national TV

Sunday, times vary

Audrey Nuna, Ejae and Rei Ami pose at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills on Jan. 11, 2026, after their track “Golden” won best original song. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Two major pop culture moments with local ties are happening this weekend. First: Germantown’s Rei Ami and Potomac’s Maggie Rose are up for trophies at the Grammy Awards.

Rose’s category, best Americana performance, is usually announced off air before the primetime ceremony. But beginning at 9:30 a.m. you can watch the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, at which she’s slated to perform, on the Grammys’ YouTube channel or live.grammy.com.

Ami’s category, best pop duo/group performance, is expected to air during the primetime broadcast at 8 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC -- "A Crash Course in Deflection" Episode 901 -- Pictured: Karen Huger -- (Photo by: Shannon Finney/Bravo) (Shannon Finney/Bravo)

“Real Housewives of Potomac” star Karen Huger is set to make her first appearance back on the Bravo reality show. She’ll give her first interview since her 2024 DUI in Potomac and subsequent jail stint at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

Free with access to cable, internet or streaming services.

A virtual book club

Tuesday from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m.

What better way to spend the weekend than curled up with a book? Read “The Boys in the Light” by Nina Willner before chatting with other local book lovers via Zoom for Olney Library’s virtual book club.

Admission is free, but registration ahead of time is required.

A virtual fashion workshop for tweens and teens

Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Have an aspiring fashionista at home? Beginning Wednesday, MCPL is offering a free four-week course for middle and high school students, where they can learn about several aspects of the fashion industry: marketing, journalism, design, trends and more.

Admission is free, but registration ahead of time is required.