Natalie Portman, who attended Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville, and Sylvester Stallone, who grew up in Silver Spring, are among the high-profile actors nominated for the Golden Raspberry Awards — better known as the Razzies — which “honor” the worst films and performances of the year.

Stallone, 79, is nominated for worst supporting actor for his role in the crime thriller “Alarum.” (Notably, he’s competing in the category alongside “All Seven Artificial Dwarfs” from Disney’s live-action “Snow White” remake.)

His 23-year-old daughter, Scarlet Rose Stallone, made the list for worst supporting actress for the Nicolas Cage-led Western flick “Gunslingers.”

Portman is nominated for worst actress for her role in “Fountain of Youth,” an Apple TV heist film also starring John Krasinski.

Since 1985, Stallone has been nominated for 40 other Razzies and won 12. He won the worst actor of the decade category in 1990, but 26 years later was given the Razzie Redeemer Award, which celebrates past Razzie nominees or winners rebounding after what the satirical awards ceremony deems a period of career flops.

Portman has been nominated for three other Razzies, all for “Star Wars” performances.

Stallone grew up in Silver Spring and briefly lived in Potomac before moving to Philadelphia. His father, Frank Stallone Sr., opened several salons and beauty schools in Silver Spring, owned a farm in Potomac and was an early member of the Potomac Polo Club in Poolesville.

The actor’s younger brother, Frank Stallone Jr., once credited the AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center in Silver Spring for helping both Stallone brothers gain an appreciation for movies.

“When we were kids we grew up in Silver Spring Md, and this movie house was where we almost lived it was the center of our lives,” Frank Jr. wrote in a 2021 Instagram post. “On Saturday your parents would drop you off in the morning there would be cartoons, then Movietone News than either a double or triple feature. All for about a quarter. I think this is where my brother Sly and I developed our love for film.”

Portman briefly attended Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School as a young child when her family lived in the D.C. area as Portman’s father completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at George Washington University Medical Center.

Now that we’re in the thick of awards season, several performers with ties to Montgomery County are in the running to win major awards.

Maggie Rose, a Grammy-nominated country singer, grew up in Montgomery County. (Jamie Wendt)

Rei Ami, who hails from Germantown and attended the University of Maryland, College Park, is nominated for the Grammy Award for best pop duo/group performance for the song “Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters.” (The song was also nominated Thursday for best original song at the Oscars.) Singer Maggie Rose, a native of Potomac, is nominated for best Americana performance at the Grammys.

“Severance” actor Tramell Tillman, who grew up in Largo, and “The White Lotus” actor Parker Posey, who was born in Baltimore, both received nominations but did not win at the Golden Globes earlier this month.

Last fall, Tillman became the first Black man to win best supporting actor in a drama series at the Emmy Awards.

This story has been updated to correct the number of Razzie nominations in Sylvester Stallone’s career.