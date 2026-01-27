José Andrés trudged carefully through icy slush in work boots and a heavy winter coat, snow falling around him as he carried a large box filled to the brim with freshly made sandwich wraps.

The Bethesda-based Michelin-starred chef and humanitarian warned others carrying boxes of food into Nebel Street Shelter in North Bethesda to hold them from the bottom, lest the homemade soup within spill.

Bethesda’s José Andrés sends food donations to local shelters amid snowstorm

“If you need more food, we’re going to get you more,” Andrés told a staffer at the homeless shelter on Sunday.

Amid last weekend’s snowstorm, Andrés’ nonprofit, World Central Kitchen, which provides food to communities in crisis all over the world, partnered with local restaurants to provide meals to shelters in Montgomery County and the greater D.C. area.

Chef Markos Panas of Bread & Water Company, who had worked with WCK, heard rumblings last Friday that his team’s help might be needed after the storm to cook meals for those in need.

Local chefs gathered Monday to cook meals for those in Montgomery County homeless shelters. (Courtesy of Markos Panas) The crew put together about 200 wraps, including chicken caesar salad, Virginia ham and cheese and red pepper hummus veggie. (Courtesy of Markos Panas)

He got the official call before the sun rose on Saturday morning. Panas and his team, including Bread & Water chef Noelie Rickey and Caruso’s Grocery chef Matthew Adler, quickly got to work in their Alexandria-based kitchen.

“It was all hands on deck,” Panas told The Banner. The crew began whipping up myriad soups from scratch, including broccoli cheddar, tomato, chicken noodle, and lentil, plus about 200 wraps: grilled chicken caesar, Virginia ham and cheese, and red pepper hummus veggie.

Later that day, WCK teams began delivering that food to the Nebel Street Shelter and Rockville’s New Leaf Shelter. True to Andrés’ word, Panas will be delivering another large batch of soup to Nebel Street on Tuesday.

“It is because of those donations that two things happen,” Lynn Rose, director of development and community partnerships at the Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless, told The Banner.

“The men in Nebel shelter have good food to eat, and our on-site team can really focus with them and connecting them to resources to get back into housing. So it’s a double bonus when people show up and provide meals.”

Peruvian Brothers in D.C.’s Union Market supplied empanadas to the Nebel Street Shelter on Monday. And Rasa, a fast-casual Indian restaurant with a location in Rockville, served up 700 chicken tikka masala and veggie masala bowls for people in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia area.

WCK provides aid all over the world, including Gaza and Ukraine, and D.C. during last year’s federal government shutdown. In most cases, the organization doles out meals via pop-up tents or food trucks manned by volunteers. But due to the cold snap that followed the storm — temperatures are hovering in the single digits — the nonprofit brought food indoors.

From left, Caruso’s Grocery chef Matthew Adler joined chefs Noelie Rickey and Markos Panas of Bread & Water Company on Monday. (Courtesy of Markos Panas)

“They just respond in real time,” Panas said of WCK. “There are no delays and they let us do our thing as chefs and operators to just do everything we can. Everybody just puts in as much effort as they possibly can. It’s great to see people just lift up and work for good causes.”

In addition to cooking thousands of meals for the community amid the snowstorm and last year’s government shutdown, Panas also assisted in providing food for first responders on the scene of last year’s fatal plane crash over the Potomac River. He calls his work in the community with WCK “the most meaningful thing” he’s ever done and encourages others to figure out “the small stuff” they can do to take care of their neighbors.

“I love people. I love kindness. And it’s my honor just to get to serve a small part of that back to others,” Panas said. “Because of groups like World Central Kitchen, I’ve been empowered and enabled to do that. And so my gratitude is just endless to be a part of that team.”