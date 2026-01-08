The holiday doldrums are over in Baltimore.

From standup comedy and must-see concerts to art openings and even a raucous Elvis-themed burlesque show, here’s how to fill up your calendar this weekend.

Thursday, Jan. 8

‘From East, Like the Sun’

Playwright-to-watch Karen Li follows up “Canton Waterfront,” her 2025 play developed through Baltimore Center Stage’s Lab410 residency program, with the world premiere of this original production directed by Jalice Ortiz-Corral.

The story “follows two generations in two families (and one 19th century ghost) searching for the mother lode,” according to the Baltimore-based company Rapid Lemon Productions. Runs through Jan. 25.

Time: 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

Price: $10 for Thursday preview, $25 general admission

Location: The Strand Theater (5426 Harford Road)

Family friendly? Yes, if you’re OK with the occasional curse word.

Barbara Wallace exhibition

The Alchemy of Art hosts an opening reception for its new exhibit based on works by Barbara Wallace, who sculpts human and animal figures with recyclable materials.

Time: 6-8:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: The Alchemy of Art (1637 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

Friday, Jan. 9

Devon Walker

The former “Saturday Night Live” cast member known for his impression of ex-New York City Mayor Eric Adams headlines the Port Comedy Club in Fells Point this weekend.

Time: 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday

Price: $28.59

Location: The Port Comedy Club (813 S. Broadway)

Family friendly? 18-plus

Elvis’ Birthday Fight Club

This outrageously sleazy costumed fight club-meets-Elvis-themed burlesque show celebrates 15 years with an over-the-top performance at Creative Alliance. If you can’t make it this weekend, there’s always Jan. 16 or 17, also at the Highlandtown venue.

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday; 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday

Price: $41-$51

Location: Creative Alliance (3134 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly? 21-plus

‘The Shark is Broken’

This comedy from British playwrights Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon looks at the ego battles and other drama happening behind the scenes of Steven Spielberg’s Hollywood-shifting blockbuster “Jaws.” Runs through Feb. 1 at Vagabond Players, the country’s oldest continuously operating community theater.

Time: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

Price: $22-$25

Location: Vagabond Players (806 S. Broadway)

Family friendly?

‘Sacrifice of Home’

This reception marks the opening of Gallery CA’s latest exhibition, a solo showcase for Baltimore artist Gulnur Tuluoglu, the Maryland Institute College of Art alum who will debut a number of new paintings.

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Gallery CA (440 E. Oliver St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Saturday, Jan. 10

Infinity Knives & Brian Ennals

“I think people need to hear some ... some blunt shit,” outspoken rapper Brian Ennals told us last year. The Severn native was clearly on to something, based on the acclaim he and the talented Baltimore producer Infinity Knives received for “A City Drowned in God’s Black Tears,” The Banner’s No. 1 album of 2025. Check out their new video for “Everyone I Love is Depressed.”

The duo performs at Holy Frijoles in Hampden on Saturday night with Baltimore noise rockers Knub as opening support.

Time: 9 p.m.

Price: $15

Location: Holy Frijoles (908-912 W. 36th St.)

Family friendly? 21-plus

Brian Ennals, left, and Tariq “Infinity Knives” Ravelomanana in Baltimore on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Myles Michelin for The Baltimore Banner)

‘In Need of Seawater’

Before he was president and CEO of the Greater Baltimore Committee, Mark Anthony Thomas was a published poet. He revisits his early writing in this Richard Yeagley-directed short documentary, which uses staged performance, intimate readings and archival footage to contextualize Thomas’ creative journey. See its premiere at the SNF Parkway Theatre.

Time: 5 p.m.

Price: Pay what you can

Location: SNF Parkway Theatre (5 W. North Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

Jivebomb

After “Ethereal,” Jivebomb’s punishing debut album for Flatspot Records, took the Baltimore hardcore band to stages around the world in 2025, the quintet kicks off the new year with a hometown show at the Ottobar.

The stacked lineup includes Tennessee rockers Gumm and Philly grindcore band Agonesiac, along with Virginia’s Heavens Die and Baltimore’s Sinister Feeling, two bands who just released a split 12-inch together.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $21.17

Location: The Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.)

Family friendly? All ages … just beware of the mosh pit

Jared Freid

This New York City standup comedian and co-host of the dating podcast “U Up?” brings his “Table for One” tour to Baltimore Soundstage.

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: $36

Location: Baltimore Soundstage (124 Market Place)

Family friendly? Not especially but the event is all ages

‘Teapots XI’

Baltimore Clayworks hosts an opening reception for “Teapots XI,” its 11th biannual exhibition juried by potter and University of Nebraska-Lincoln art professor Peter Pinnell, and “In the Beginning…,” an exhibition for the artists who laid the organization’s foundation decades ago.

Time: 4-6 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Baltimore Clayworks (5707 Smith Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

Sunday, Jan. 11

Sandra Engel opening reception

This party kicks off a solo exhibition by Sandra Engel, a Baltimore artist who started the Art Around Hampden monthly walking tour. See her paintings, which often depict “unapologetic women,” according to Engel’s website.

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Hotel Indigo (24 W. Franklin St.)

Family friendly? Yes

51 Peg

The Washington, D.C., dark synth rock act belatedly celebrates the 25th anniversary of its “Strange Appointments” album with a headlining show at Metro Baltimore. Mark Steiner & His Problems, Winter Sect and DJ Villainess will also perform.

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: $25.75

Location: Metro Baltimore (1700 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? 21-plus