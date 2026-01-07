It’s cold, it’s gray and the post-holiday slump is hitting hard. Luckily, businesses and community groups around Baltimore County are offering ways to lift the January malaise.

Check out these (mostly indoor) events for the week ending Wednesday, Jan. 14.

Sparkly winter brunch

Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Squire’s Italian Restaurant at 6723 Holabird Ave. in Dundalk brings a touch of winter glam with its Shimmer & Snowflakes Brunch. Guests can sip signature cocktails, shop for jewelry, enjoy kid-friendly activities and meet an ice princess.

Art cafe grand opening

Saturday, 12-9 p.m.

Kestrel Cafe, an Essex art cafe at 1546 Eastern Blvd. that offers hands-on classes and sells local art, is celebrating the opening of its new, expanded space. Browse a retail shop filled with handmade goods, perform at an open mic, catch a pirate band and enjoy cafe drinks and treats.

Movie screening

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Beth Israel Congregation at 3706 Crondall Lane in Owings Mills will hold a screening of Bad Shabbos, which debuted at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival and won an audience award. With an ensemble cast featuring Kyra Sedgwick and Method Man, the dark comedy follows a Shabbat dinner that takes an unexpected turn.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with one of the film’s writers, Zack Weiner, and a dessert reception. Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members.

Secondhand book market

Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

OCA Mocha, a UMBC-led cafe at 5410 East Drive in Arbutus, is hosting a pop-up book market with a collection of secondhand and donated books, priced mostly around $10. A themed table called “A New Chapter” features curated reads for anyone starting something new. Bring gently used books to donate and receive a $5 book option.

Meditative hike

Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

If you’re willing to brave the elements, consider visiting Irvine Nature Center at 11201 Garrison Forest Road in Owings Mills for a hike that inspires clarity for the new year.

Following the meditative hike, participate in an intention-setting activity with natural pine cones and a campfire with warm drinks and s’mores. Guest of all ages are welcome. Tickets are available for $10, and advance registration is encouraged.

Irish dance class

Monday, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

A local Irish social club offers weekly dance lessons in Catonsville. (Courtesy of Laura Cadden)

Perhaps you made a New Year’s resolution to exercise more or develop a new hobby. If so, check out these weekly Irish set dance lessons from the Emerald Isle Club, a decades-old Baltimore-area social club celebrating Irish culture.

Hosted at the Baltimore County Arts Guild in Catonsville, the classes at 10 St Timothys Lane are beginner-friendly and offer step-by-step instruction. Tickets are available for $5.

Romance novel book club

Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The Baltimore County Public Library is launching a new “Sips and Swoons” book club at the White Marsh branch, located at 8133 Sandpiper Circle, where attendees can dive into romance novels while sipping mocktails. Bring your favorite love stories to the first meeting.