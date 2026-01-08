We’re already a week into 2026, can you believe it? Was a resolution of yours trying new things or getting out and about more? Well, there are plenty of reasons to get off the couch over the next week.

Here are seven things to do in Howard County for the week ending Wednesday, Jan. 14.

New Year’s Lunch

Noon Friday

Sure, New Year’s was a week ago, but most folks were still on holiday time. The North Laurel 50+ Center is ringing in 2026 with a luncheon. Spend time with old friends and maybe even make some new ones surrounded by plenty of cheer, meaningful connections and food!

A Family Tale of the Bay

10-11 a.m. Saturday

A grandmother and her 10-year-old grandson wrote a children’s book about all of the creatures that live in the Chesapeake Bay. Mary O’Connor LoJacono (aka Grandma Queen Bee) and her grandson Connor James Safrit will talk about their book, “A Day on the Bay from A to Z”, on Saturday at the Howard County Conservancy’s Gudelsky Environmental Education Center. The book takes readers through all of the letters of the alphabet with corresponding Chesapeake wildlife.

Saturday’s program is free, however registration is required. Copies of “A Day on the Bay from A to Z” will be available for purchase. The program is recommended for children in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Make your own terrarium

1-2:30 p.m. Saturday

Did you ever make an ecosystem out of a 2-liter plastic soda bottle in a childhood science class? Well, now you can take it up a notch by making your own terrarium at Cultivate Garden & Goods on Saturday afternoon. The $50 attendance fee includes all necessary supplies and materials. Local terrarium maker Becky Lawrence will lead the class.

Vision board making

5-8:30 p.m. Saturday

Still unsure of a new year’s resolution? Or unclear about your aspirations for 2026? Throw it all down on a poster board and watch your vision come to life. Set your intentions for 2026 by making vision boards at the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center on Saturday night.

The event is free, however, only if you preregister you will you receive poster board and crafting materials. All ages are welcome.

KidSpace Movie Night

6-9 p.m. Saturday

Kids are taking over the Supreme Sports Club arena Saturday night to kick back and relax with a movie or expel some energy. There will be basketball, arts and crafts, ping-pong and plenty of games.

Preregistration required. Please register at least 48 hours before the movie night. Parents and/or guardians will be able to drop off their children.

UnBook Club

6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday

Want to read books with other people but not necessarily read the same book? You’re in luck. Spend your Wednesday night at Backwater Books in Old Ellicott City for UnBook Club. This monthly event brings together people to read whatever they want and meet new friends. At the beginning and end of each session, readers are welcome to share what they’ve read.

Student art exhibit reception

6-7 p.m. Wednesday

Student artwork from Howard County Public Schools is on display at the East Columbia 50+ Center through March 30. To commemorate the art displays and partnership, the 50+ Center is hosting a reception Wednesday night.