Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B went shopping at Westfield Montgomery Mall on Monday. It’s not as random as you might think.

The 33-year-old artist was spotted perusing the Nordstrom wing of the mall in Bethesda, which quickly made the rounds on social media after Nordstrom customer relationship coordinator Lauren Luber-Pashkoff shared a selfie that she snapped with the star.

The Nordstrom team was “happy to welcome Cardi B into our store,” Luber-Pashkoff told The Banner.

Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar in New York, just welcomed a baby with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, a Montgomery County native.

The couple was in Maryland over the weekend for the Patriots game against the Baltimore Ravens. The rapper also shared photos and videos from M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, including one Instagram video featuring a handful of attendees dancing, including Diggs’ mother, Stephanie Diggs.

“Ok so this how the DMV gets down ?!!” Cardi B captioned the post.

Diggs was born in Gaithersburg and attended Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, where he played football and ran track. Sticking to his Maryland roots, he went on to play football at the University of Maryland, College Park, before joining the NFL in 2015.

Cardi B and Diggs welcomed their first child, a boy, together (Cardi B’s fourth, Diggs’ third) in November.