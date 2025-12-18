Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Maggie Rose is home for the holidays, and she’s celebrating the best way she knows how: performing two hometown Christmas concerts.

Before she became a Nashville, Tenn.-based country singer, Rose (born Margaret Rose Durante) grew up in Potomac and attended Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School in D.C. As a teenager, she auditioned for “American Idol” — but didn’t make it past the audition round — and launched her professional career performing with a local Bruce Springsteen cover band.

“I have a wonderful family and group of friends who I grew up with, and they always inspired confidence in my abilities to sing and write music,” Rose told The Banner over email. “So I was able to nurture those talents from an early age and feel supported when I did, in fact, decide to leave for Nashville.”

She has released four studio albums, including the most recent, “No One Gets Out Alive,” which nabbed Rose her first Grammy nomination at last year’s ceremony for Best Americana Album. Her song with Grace Potter, “Poison in My Well,” is nominated for Best Americana Performance in the February 2026 Grammys.

Rose is scheduled to perform two shows this weekend at Bethesda Theater. (Jamie Wendt)

Annual hometown performances at Bethesda Theater (previously known as the Bethesda Blues and Jazz Supper Club) have been a staple for Rose for more than a decade. This year’s will mark her first as a mother — she and husband Austin Marshall welcomed their first baby, a boy named Graham, in April.

“When I play homecoming shows, I feel like so many people feel they are a part of the journey since so many of them have been with me since the beginning,” said Rose, 37. “I can’t wait for [concertgoers] to hear the new material from my recently released EP and from my forthcoming album. A lot of this material had been influenced by the new chapter of motherhood that I am enjoying.”

Maggie Rose will perform at Bethesda Theater on Friday at 8:30 p.m. and Saturday at 8 p.m.; all remaining tickets are $45.

Elsewhere in the county, there are plenty of other festive happenings before the end of Hanukkah and Christmas.

Holiday pop-up parties

Before settling in at home for the holidays, head out for one last public celebration at a Christmas-themed party. Bethesda’s Hip Flask Rooftop Bar invites attendees to sport their ugliest sweaters for a night out, which includes a custom-engraved Stella Artois chalice with purchase of a Stella beverage (Friday, 5 p.m.-midnight).

Heading Upcounty, “Peanuts” lovers can celebrate the 60th anniversary of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” with a holiday party at The Family Room featuring festive treats and a surprise giveaway. (Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Down the street, Waredaca Brewing Co. in Laytonsville is also hosting an ugly holiday sweater contest, complete with themed drink specials and “nostalgic tunes.” Guests are encouraged to spread Christmas cheer by singing for all to hear (Friday, 6-8 p.m.)

Admission is free.

Last-minute shopping

Dates and times vary

Still need to pick up gifts? A couple of holiday pop-ups, including ones at Westbard Square in Bethesda (Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.) and The Shops at Wisconsin Place in Chevy Chase (Saturday, noon-3 p.m.) can help you get your shopping done in festive settings complete with live music, a Santa photo opp and other holiday activities.

Admission is free.

A winter ice skating show

Sunday, 1:15-3:45 p.m.

Wheaton Ice Arena, one of two indoor skating rinks in the county, is hosting its annual winter ice show, showcasing performances from local youth skaters. Want to lace up some skates yourself? A public skating session will begin soon after the show ends, running from 4-6 p.m.

Admission is free.

Build a giant Lego menorah

Sunday, 5 p.m.

Get creative to celebrate the final night of Hanukkah by helping to build a menorah made of Legos with Chabad of Bethesda in Bethesda Row, right outside of Anthropologie. Aside from that pièce de résistance, attendees can play with a large collection of more Legos, watch a magic show and listen to live music. Latkes, donuts and chocolate gelt will also be available.

Admission is free.

A winter solstice reset

Sunday, 5-7 p.m.

Bethesda-based yoga studio Simon Says Yoga is ushering in a peaceful winter solstice workshop, inviting attendees to rest and reflect ahead of the New Year, with meditation, journaling and guided intention setting for your next chapter (plus a cup of homemade Canelazo cider).

Tickets are $40.

Santa’s sleigh gets a flashy upgrade

Dates and times vary

Before heading around the world on Christmas Eve, Santa will be visiting local neighborhoods with the help of multiple fire companies, including the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department (every night through Tuesday from 6-9 p.m.) and Cabin John Park Volunteer Fire Department (Thursday and Friday, 5:30-9 p.m.) In lieu of reindeer bells, keep your ears peeled for the fire truck’s siren.

Attendance is free.