“Real Housewives of Potomac” star Wendy Osefo revealed she is “absolutely terrified” of her fraud charges during the first part of the reality show’s Season 10 reunion.

Clad in a bright-red sequined gown with a red feather shawl, Osefo told her castmates during Sunday night’s episode that she spent the night she was arrested in jail and that she is “not okay.”

Osefo and her husband, Eddie, were arrested last October for allegedly lying about a burglary at their Finksburg home to defraud insurance companies. The couple were indicted by a Carroll County grand jury and charged with seven counts of insurance fraud, eight counts of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and one count of making a false statement to a police officer.

The Osefos told a sheriff’s deputy in spring 2024 that their home had been broken into while they were vacationing in Jamaica, with thieves allegedly stealing $450,000 worth of designer handbags and jewelry. But their story began to unravel, prosecutors claim, when deputies discovered that the couple had allegedly returned numerous items to stores for refunds prior to the claimed burglary.

Since their arrest, police have accused the couple of using aliases, including “Pam Oliver” and “Eddie Hennessy” as well as 67 different credit and debit cards. Prosecutors alleged in a December hearing that the stars have “very little money" and were motivated to lie about the burglary because of their financial straits.

The arrests and charges took place after filming for Season 10 of the reality show had concluded. Because of that, the episode that aired Sunday began not on the reunion set in New York, but at the couple’s Carroll County home on Oct. 16, 2025, one week after the Osefos were arrested.

“I feel like I’m in a constant, like, nightmare,” Wendy Osefo said to her husband in the episode as she trudged into their living room, clad in a tan robe. “The house doesn’t even feel the same.”

The couple, sitting on a couch in their large, recently renovated living room — the home renovation, which totaled $100,000, was a plot point on this season of the reality television show — questioned whether their new legal troubles would affect their marriage.

“I just know after this incident, I’m not the same person,” Wendy told her husband. “And I hope that will be okay with you, because I’m not the same. I don’t think I’ll ever be the same.”

“God’s got us,” Eddie told his wife. “We’re going to be okay.”

The episode then cut to the reunion set. Wendy Osefo arrived in her gown and host Andy Cohen acknowledged “serious things happening in your world.”

There wasn’t much Osefo could say about the ongoing case.

“I can say the investigation is still ongoing,” she said. “I can say that we have had court appearances. And you know, it has been a very trying time for my family.”

Osefo revealed during the reunion that she and her husband were arrested while their three children were at school. She said she was taking an afternoon nap and was awakened by her husband telling her the police were at their door.

“It was scary,” Osefo said about her night in jail. “You completely lose your autonomy.”

She slept in a cell with multiple people and declined to use the bathroom until she was released.

“I’m not okay,” Osefo told her castmates. “But I will be okay. My faith is what’s carrying me.”