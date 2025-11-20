Prosecutors are seeking additional financial records of “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie Osefo, that they say will show a pattern of excessive spending and support a motive in their criminal fraud case, new court filings show.

Defense attorneys for the Osefos had said Carroll County prosecutors were on a “fishing expedition” in seeking new banking records for the couple, who were indicted last month for allegedly staging a burglary at their Finksburg home in order to claim losses. They want the subpoenas quashed.

But prosecutors responded saying the Osefos have “approximately 40 credit and/or debit cards, some of which are believed to be in company names,” and have in other instances used the aliases “Pam Oliver” and “Eddie Hennessy” in a “deliberate attempt to mask their identity.” Prosecutors also say Wendy Osefo falsely denied using PayPal, Venmo and Cash App to pay for jewelry.

“The state anticipates seeing purchases as well as returns on the financial records,” prosecutors wrote. “Additionally, the State expects such documentation to show a pattern of excessive spending, supporting motive in this case. The State avers that insurance fraud is a financial crime, and in that, the amount of debt owed by the Osefos, jointly, individually and by the businesses that they own, is highly relevant to their motive.”

Eddie Osefo’s attorney Joseph Murtha said the requests were overly broad and strangely timed, saying prosecutors were “looking for something they haven’t figured out after 18 months of investigating.” He said authorities hadn’t talked to the Osefos “from the time of the break-in until they were charged criminally.”

Wendy Osefo’s attorney Jeremy Eldridge declined to comment.

Circuit Court Judge Brian DeLeonardo said he would take up the dispute over the subpoenas at a status hearing on Dec. 2.

The Osefos were indicted by a Carroll County grand jury and charged with seven counts of insurance fraud, eight counts of conspiracy insurance fraud and one count of making a false statement to a police officer.

The charges stem from a reported burglary at their Finksburg home on April 7, 2024. The Osefos told a sheriff’s deputy that their home was broken into while they were on vacation in Jamaica, and that thieves ransacked their bedroom and closets, stealing $450,000 worth of designer handbags and jewelry.

Deputies doubted the claim and determined that numerous items the couple said were stolen had been returned to stores for refunds prior to the alleged burglary, a prosecutor wrote in court records.

“Investigation revealed the Osefos to be burdened by substantial debt,” prosecutors wrote in previous court filings.

Both are free on $50,000 bond.

Wendy Osefo, known as Dr. Wendy to Bravo fans, is a television personality, political commentator and former Johns Hopkins University professor. She shares three children with Eddie Osefo, who has a number of business ventures including Happy Eddie, a marijuana company.

The alleged burglary hasn’t been a prominent plot point on Season 10 of “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” which is currently airing. Wendy Osefo said on Sunday’s episode, taped after the alleged burglary took place, that she and Eddie were spending approximately $100,000 on extensive renovations to their Finksburg home.

At last weekend’s BravoCon, a convention celebrating the Bravo network’s reality stars, Wendy Osefo addressed the allegations, stating she would speak on what happened when the cast films the reunion, likely to take place this winter.

She also took time to thank her fans.

“It’s an unfortunate situation, and right now I can’t say too much, but I will say when the time is right I will share my story with everyone,” Osefo said. “And for now they’re just allegations, so we will continue to push forward.”

Osefo is not the only cast member on the hit reality television show to run into trouble with the law recently. Karen Huger, who also made an appearance at BravoCon, served about six months in jail this year for a DUI. Though Huger did not film Season 10 with the rest of the cast, the woman known to fans as “the Grande Dame of Potomac” sat down with Bravo host Andy Cohen after her release for an interview that will air during the season finale.

And Mia Thornton, who was on the reality television show for four seasons and departed last year, was arrested Wednesday in Georgia for larceny involving an alleged furniture theft. Thornton, who now lives in Atlanta, is accused of stealing $11,000 in furniture from a rented condo.

This article has been updated.