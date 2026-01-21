Kate Janosko grew up in Silver Spring. Now, she’s representing her hometown on one of Netflix’s biggest shows.

The 10th and final season of “Queer Eye,” the popular makeover reality show, dropped Wednesday morning with five episodes set in the D.C. area.

Janosko, a 43-year-old firefighter working in Georgetown, is a single mother to twin girls. She’s dealt with several traumatic events in the past few years and has foregone taking care of herself in favor of taking care of others.

“I don’t brag, but my mom’s a hero,” says Janosko’s daughter Lizzie, 11.

Enter: “Queer Eye”’s Fab Five, consisting of home design host Jeremiah Brent, lifestyle maven Karamo Brown, fashion expert Tan France, foodie Antoni Porowski and grooming guru Jonathan Van Ness.

“Look how cute this neighborhood is, you guys,” France says to his fellow hosts as they drive through Silver Spring to Janosko’s house.

After a divorce, two family deaths and, ironically, a serious house fire in recent years, our firefighter has found herself more guarded and anxious. She does a good job of taking care of others, but as with many “Queer Eye” subjects, she pays short shrift to herself.

“I do want to make sure the girls see me as the fun person I was before I was broken,” she says. “I know I deserve better. And I want to make sure the girls know they deserve the best. And I don’t know how to do that.”

Here’s how the Fab Five try to help.

Culture and lifestyle chat with Karamo Brown

Janosko’s happy place is sitting on the Chesapeake Bay with her kids, so Brown wants to use the calming power of water to help her relax.

Walking along the C&O Canal, she struggles to admit that it’s OK to accept help from others.

“I’m the one who helps,” Janosko says.

“And I’m the one who helps,” Brown responds. “And sometimes I need help.”

Kate Janosko and her two daughters hug the Fab Five outside the family’s Silver Spring home. (Jenny Anderson/Netflix)

Home design with Jeremiah Brent

As a result of the house fire, the family’s home furnishings are all freebies from neighbors.

After learning about Janosko’s love for the bay, Brent wants to bring the bay to her, using interior design to create a happy, calm, safe energy for her to come home to every night.

But at the Lawless Forge blacksmith in Sterling, Virginia, Janosko hasn’t found that calm yet. A crew member informs Brent that Janosko is outside for their planned activity but is refusing to come in. He gives her some tough love, reminding Janosko that she’s the only one who can decide to improve her life.

“I know it’s a show ... but if you really let it, I really think this could shift things for you,” he says.

Janosko is eventually convinced to head inside, and she and her daughter Lizzie build a custom iron mirror frame for the newly decorated house.

Fashion upgrade with Tan France

At work, Janosko’s got her firefighter uniform. Otherwise, she favors boxy T-shirts.

“Clothes are horrible for me,” she says.

Hoping to prove otherwise, France takes her to Tuckernuck in Georgetown to figure out what kinds of clothes she actually likes. She’s not a fan of anything.

Probing gently, France discovers it’s because Janosko feels self-conscious about her sweaty armpits and stomach, which he promises aren’t noticeable to anyone else. He invites her to reconsider the way she speaks about her body — if not for her, then for her tween daughters.

“They are at a tough age right now where they’re going to really start to notice what you’re doing and how you’re feeling,” he says.

Cooking lessons with Antoni Porowski

“We’re not really food-centric people,” Janosko tells Porowski. “We eat because we have to.”

In keeping with her love for the bay, Porowski decides to teach Janosko how to make Maryland crab cakes at Cranes in Penn Quarter. She’s finally starting to turn a corner — both having fun cooking and revealing to Porowski that she actually asked someone for help, enlisting her brother to help take care of their aging mother while she films this week.

“I should probably do that more,” she says.

Beauty refresh with Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan van Ness gives Kate Janosko a hair makeover at Salon deZen in Alexandria. (Jenny Anderson/Netflix)

Van Ness thinks Janosko’s curly red hair is “next level.” But she struggles to tame it in what she very lovingly refers to as “this stupid swamp town.”

Van Ness’ goal is to help Janosko embrace the humidity and her curls.

At the Salon deZen in Alexandria, she says she used to have gold highlights that she loved, which Van Ness is game for. (Between hair treatments, he also surprises Janosko with a Botox treatment for her armpits to help reduce sweating.)

Upon seeing her new curly hairdo, Janosko is visibly emotional.

“I’ve never seen my hair do this,” she says. “Now it feels attainable.”

The final reveal

Driving back to her house with Brown, Janosko says she’s going to keep working on asking for and receiving help.

“I’m always going to make sure that my girls know they are the most important,” she says. “But I’m also going to start working on making sure that they know that I’m also important.”

Brent puts the finishing touches on Janosko’s now far more inviting home, which features sea-glass-colored walls, cozy furniture, storage, a new casual-chic wardrobe and the mirror she made earlier in the week.

“This is beyond joy,” Janosko says. “Thank you.”