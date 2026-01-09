A Potomac celebrity and Taylor Swift’s soon-to-be mother-in-law duked it out in a fancy Scottish castle in front of 20-some celebrities from across the pop culture gamut.

That’s not the synopsis of the weirdest fever dream you’ve ever had, we promise.

NBC’s reality competition show “The Traitors” returned Thursday night, bringing in a new batch of stars from “Love Island,” Bravo reality shows, “Survivor,” and other various TV personalities, actors, singers and Olympic ice skaters to compete.

The premise of the show is similar to games like Mafia or Among Us: A handful of players are secretly chosen to be “Traitors,” with the purpose of “killing” the rest of the players, called “Faithfuls,” before the Faithfuls catch on to their secret enemies and vote them out.

This season also came with a new twist: While the viewers at home are privy to who three of the Traitors are, there’s a secret fourth Traitor who works indirectly to support the other Traitors, though their identity stays a mystery to both the other Traitors and the audience.

Candiace Dillard Bassett, a “Real Housewives of Potomac” alum, former Obama White House staffer and now singer, isn’t just a contestant this season: She was revealed Thursday night to be one of the three known Traitors.

“As a Housewife, there is the idea that we are ditzy, sort of airhead vibes,” Dillard Bassett, 39, said at the start of the premiere. “When in reality, I have two degrees. I worked in the White House. I would make an excellent choice for a Traitor.”

Anyone who hails from the “Real Housewives” franchise is accustomed to being at the center of some drama. But Dillard Bassett found herself at odds with famous NFL mom Donna Kelce, of all people, within the first three episodes of the show, which all dropped Thursday night on Peacock.

Donna Kelce, 73, is best known as mother to NFL stars Jason, 38, and Travis Kelce, 36, and is set to become Swift’s mother-in-law later this year when the music icon marries her younger son.

Dillard Bassett made waves early in the competition when she singled out Kelce as a potential Traitor, in an attempt to deflect potential blame on herself. Her reasoning: Kelce was quieter and less inclined than the others to vocalize thoughts as to who might be guilty.

Kelce’s defense was that she was a bit starstruck among so many celebrities. (Lady, you’re months away from walking your son down the aisle at the most star-studded wedding of the century. Get used to it.)

“You would make a very good Traitor,” Dillard Bassett told her during a roundtable discussion during episode 2, before the cast voted to send their first contestant home.

“You would also,” Kelce replied.

Kelce was nearly sent home that night, but the final few votes of the night swayed in favor of kicking off “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams instead. But Kelce faced similar challenges in episode 3, when Dillard Bassett stood her ground and convinced others to be skeptical of Kelce. The two women had a similar back-and-forth as the previous episode, and Kelce urged her fellow contestants to think about “who is pushing my name the hardest.”

But her plea fell on deaf ears, as Kelce was voted out of the castle. As she stood up to say goodbye, she revealed her true role in the game. Faithful? Or Traitor?

The kicker: Kelce wound up being the Secret Traitor — she and Dillard Bassett were on the same team the whole time and didn’t even know it. But the “RHOP” alum maintained that her tiff with Kelce might actually be beneficial in throwing the Faithfuls off her scent.

“That just sets us on fire in the best way,” she told the other Traitors, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna and “Love Island” alum Rob Rausch. “Perfection.”

While Kelce’s journey on “The Traitors” has come to an end, Dillard Bassett lives to “kill” another day.

Episodes 4 and 5 of “The Traitors” release at 9 p.m. ET on NBC’s streaming site Peacock next Thursday, with single episodes dropping every Thursday until the finale and reunion episodes run on Feb. 26.